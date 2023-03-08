Nurse heading for trial on morphine dealing, fraud and financial deception charges

A Bay of Plenty nurse has been charged with illegally obtaining morphine to sell, supply and deal, as well as forging and altering medical documents.

Morphine is an opioid used for pain relief. Used recreationally it is highly addictive, and it is also used to make illicit drugs, usually heroin.

Rebecca Couchman, who trained to be a nurse in Bay of Plenty Polytechnic, is charged alongside a man, Craig Lohgan – both have pleaded not guilty.

Couchman and Lohgan each have the same charges: one charge of procuring and possessing morphine, six charges of selling, giving, supplying and dealing in morphine, 25 charges of knowingly altering documents, one charge of knowingly using forged documents, and two charges of receiving more than $1000 by deception.

The charges were heard on March 8 in Tauranga District Court, but both Lohgan and his lawyer failed to appear. Couchman had been excused from appearing.

Judge William Lawson said Lohgan’s no-show made it difficult to set a date for the trial. He noted that it would be a trial with a number of medical witnesses and a substantial amount of evidence. A preliminary date was set for July 27.

Rebecca Couchman previously worked as a station manager for a private medical company in Kawerau, Emergency Medical Care, known as EMC.

Couchman is still a director of that company, according to Companies Register.