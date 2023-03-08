Rapist who threatened to kill young teen has appeal denied

Ayers was convicted of seven charges of sexual violation including 3 rapes, all of a young teenage girl. (File)

A man serving time in prison for seven convictions of serious sexual offending against a young teenage girl, and for threatening to kill her, appealed that his sentence was excessive.

The appeal was dismissed by Justice Gilbert in the Court of Appeal on March 7.

Quintin Ayers was found guilty in Tauranga District court of three rapes, two charges of sexual violation of anal intercourse and two of oral sex. He was also found guilty of threatening to kill. His victim was a girl under 16.

The abuse continued for 18 months and his attacks against her were at least once a week, sometimes more.

The court heard that when Ayers first approached the girl, she tried to stop him, but he forced himself on her, leaving her with injuries. She self-harmed afterwards with a knife.

Whenever she tried to protest or push Ayers away he would punch her or slap her across the face, and threatened to kill her.

Ayers was sentenced to 13 years and seven months’ imprisonment for the offending.

In arriving at this sentence, Judge Harding adopted a starting point of 16 years for the sexual violation offending, applied an uplift of 12 months for the other offending, and applied a discount of 20 per cent for cultural factors and to recognise Ayers’ willingness to participate in rehabilitative programmes.

Ayers’ appeal argued that the starting point adopted of 16 years’ imprisonment was manifestly excessive.

Justice Gilbert agreed with the original sentencing judge that 16 years was an appropriate starting point given the nature of offending, its frequency over a long time, and against a vulnerable young girl.

The appeal was therefore dismissed.