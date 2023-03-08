Man 'critical' with serious injuries after falling off ebike

St John got to the scene at 10.22am on March 8

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after coming off an ebike. His situation is critical.

The accident was at 10.25am on Wednesday , at Tamahika St, Hairini, a suburb of Tauranga.

Four ambulances attended and the patient was taken to Tauranga hospital in a critical condition.

Police said it was not clear if other vehicles were involved, but there did not appear to be any other people injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.