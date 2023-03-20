'A real mystery' - the search for a reclusive Kiwi set to lose $300k inheritance

The house in London where David Glue is believed to live was visited by private investigators in 2020 but no-one answered the door.

Three private investigators have been unable to eyeball or speak to a man who has inherited $300,000 yet can’t be found to receive it.

New Zealander David Glue, who leads a “reclusive life” in a London council flat, was left the money by his father Ian who died in 2009.

Since then, the trustee of the estate, Tauranga lawyer Bill Holland, has been trying to contact him to advise him of his entitlement and get his bank account details in order to pay him, but has had no reply.

Holland enlisted leading New Zealand private investigator Ron McQuilter in 2020, who then contracted three UK based firms to try and speak to Glue.

READ MORE:

* Judge allows daughter's claim to divide $20 million estate

* I just came into some money, where should I put it for the next few years?

* 'Reclusive' son's $300k inheritance distributed 'as if he doesn't exist'



An October 2020 visit to the address where Glue was believed to reside got no answer at the door, although investigators did speak to neighbours, McQuilter said.

“The neighbours didn’t know much about him. This is central London after all where people just go about their own business and don’t even know who lives next door. They had sometimes seen a man coming and going but had never spoken to him.”

Supplied The house in London where David Glue is believed to live was visited by a private investigator

It was a mystery, McQuilter said, how invisible Glue seemed to be.

“No-one seemed to know him. It’s a real mystery. I even tried to find him myself, but he is elusive.”

With no reply from David Glue, and despite the fact he is not missing, on March 10, the High Court authorised Holland to distribute the estates as if the Glues’ son, David, “does not exist”, under section 136 of the Trusts Act 2019.

Court documents revealed there was “a suggestion David may consider any entitlement under the estates to disqualify his tenancy”.

The flat where he resides in Abbey St - in central London not far from Tower Bridge - is listed as social housing by the London Borough of Southwark council. The council let 1500 properties last year, housing around 13% of the 11,500 on its register, meaning “even people in the greatest need often face a delay of several years before they get housed”.

Leon Neal/Getty Images The area around Tower Bridge, London.

A windfall such as an inheritance must be declared, as savings over £16000 ($31,000) mean a person is not eligible for financial support from the goverment in the form of benefits or housing costs.

However, because no-one has been able to actually speak to David Glue, no-one knows for certain what his circumstances are, nor why he doesn’t seem to want the inheritance.

A flat in the same street is currently listed for sale at around $900,000 equivalent, but properties in the area can command much higher prices. Savills is currently listing a penthouse apartment for an eye-watering £17 million ($33 million).

With High Court approval granted this month, Holland will now be able to distribute the $300,000 to the beneficiaries of Glue’s brother, John, who died in 2019.