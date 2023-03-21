Man tasered three times in court cells didn't pose the imminent, serious threat the officer described - IPCA

The officer fired the taser when the agitated and disruptive man didn’t want to return to a cell after being remanded in custody (file photo).

Video of a mentally ill man being tasered three times in court cells shows an officer “cannot have perceived” he posed a threat requiring that much force, the police watchdog says.

The police officer’s actions in the Tauranga District Court in February 2019 were not justified, the Independent Police Conduct Authority found, in a decision released on March 21.

There was a “fundamental contradiction” between CCTV footage and the officer’s account, the decision said, but it noted the officer “honestly believes a different construction of events”.

The officer was charged with assault with a weapon for each of the three taser discharges but was acquitted by a jury in July 2022.

READ MORE:

* Auckland police officer resigns after allegations of indecent assault while off-duty

* 'Kid came out with a knife' - Police taser young boy

* Police officer restrained his daughter, threatened to damage car



The IPCA considered the evidence “using a different lens and employing a civil standard of proof”, authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said.

“The man did not pose a threat justifying the level of force used against him, and given the reality portrayed on the footage of this incident, the officer cannot have perceived that this was the case at the time. However, I accept he honestly believes a different construction of events.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said the authority considered the evidence “using a different lens and employing a civil standard of proof”.

The prisoner who was tasered was in the Tauranga court cells.

He suffered from mental illness and was agitated and disruptive throughout the morning, the IPCA judgement said. He was described as “a small man (short and approximately 70kg) compared with the police officer who tasered him, who is 5’11’’ tall and 110 kg.

At one point he attempted to leave the cell, and the police officer and colleagues, had to pick him up and force him back in. When a community magistrate remanded him in custody, he did not want to return to the police cell.

After an attempt to persuade him, the officer entered the cell pointing a taser. Another police officer and three Corrections officers also were trying to restrain the man.

During the investigation, the police officer told the authority he believed the man had hit and pushed away two of his colleagues, and that he posed “an imminent and serious threat to himself”.

He says the man threatened to kill him, and he believed he was about to be assaulted. He fired the taser when the man lunged at him, to defend himself and his colleagues, he said.

Stuff There was a “fundamental contradiction” between the officer and some colleagues’ description of the threat and what videos of the incident showed, the IPCA decision said (file photo).

After the first strike of the taser when the man was on the ground, the officer tasered him twice more.

He believed the man was attempting to get up, he said.

CCTV footage from the cell and footage from the camera mounted on the taser revealed a “fundamental contradiction” between the threat the officer and some of his colleagues say existed, and which prompted the officer to act, and what could be clearly seen on both pieces of footage.

There was no evidence of the officer’s colleagues being punched or pushed, or physical threat to the officer before any of the taser discharges.

The IPCA judgement said the officer’s recollection of events was “unreliable but not dishonest.”

“We believe he did so to force the man to comply with instructions and make the extraction easier. The officer cannot rely on self-defence to justify his actions.”

The Authority completed its investigation into this incident in December 2019 but delayed the release of its public report until after the conclusion of court proceedings in July 2022.

New Zealand police have used stun gun taser devices since 2008 and front line officers are trained to use them along with pepper spray and firearms to protect both public and police safety.

In September 2020, police updated policy to clarify that staff must remove tasers when entering custodial areas, except where “expressly necessary.”