Rats, leaks leave Bay of Plenty pensioner in self-storage unit limbo

George Strickland says his belongings have been damaged by rats while stored with Storage King Tauranga.

It pays to check terms before leaving your precious possessions in a storage facility, as a Bay of Plenty pensioner discovered when rats and a leak destroyed his belongings.

Tauranga man George Strickland, 75, said “no-one took responsibility” for damage to belongings in the Storage King Tauranga unit he was paying $250 a month for.

He’s left in limbo, with Storage King saying it’s “happy with our documented process” and no contents insurance cover of his own – it lapsed after two years because firms wouldn’t cover storage units for longer periods.

“I was paying for the unit, so they have a duty of care,” Strickland said.

“There were live rats running through it, dead rats in the unit and the photos of rat droppings say it all. There was rat urine and droppings which ruined a rug we had there worth $2500. I had to take it to be professionally cleaned at my own cost, and they said it stunk of rats.”

There was also water leaking into the unit from the roof, which damaged the cane furniture he had in storage, and golf clubs that he had left there just disappeared, he said.

When Strickland raised the problems with Storage King Tauranga manager Amy Thirlway, he was told to put rat traps in the unit, which he had already done. He was also told that he must have spilled water on the items which he said he hadn’t.

“Why would I put water on my own stuff? There are no taps in the unit, but I could see it was coming from the roof.”

Storage King’s New Zealand operations manager Garry Latham told him in an email dated January 2023, “Storage King have completed a thorough investigation, and we are happy with our documented process”.

Strickland’s possessions were with Storage King for six years, at a cost of $250 a month, while he was waiting to move into a house. The items were insured for two years with State, but after that he was advised that it was difficult to insure items longer term in commercial storage units.

“People would not expect their stuff in storage units to be infested with rats. They are taking no responsibility. I am 75 years old and can’t afford to replace items I was paying to be kept safe.”

supplied George Strickland’s rug worth $2500 stank of rat urine and had been damaged by rats

When Stuff contacted Thirlway at Storage King Tauranga she said “this is not my problem” and advised to contact the 0800 customer service number. New Zealand manager Garry Latham said he couldn’t speak to media and to contact Australian management. Martin Richards, group manager development and acquisitions, who sells Storage King franchises from Sydney, said in an email the appropriate people at Storage King would “revert back,” but no response to Stuff was made.

A State Insurance spokesperson said that its insurance contents policies were designed to insure contents in the home, or while they were taken out and about.

“There is a specific benefit for “contents in storage”, but customers need to call and notify us, so we can assess their individual situation.

“Contents kept in storage may be covered on a temporary basis of up to 12 months, although items kept in bank vaults or safety deposit boxes can be covered for longer. Items must be kept safe and secure. While in storage, and where possible, we recommend items are kept up off the floor and away from walls, as this will help prevent water damage. Pest damage isn’t covered, so it may also be a good idea to instal pest traps.”

AA Insurance’s head of product Matthew Hickey said people should contact their insurer to check cover before moving contents into a commercial storage facility.

“There is often a time limit, limit to the value of the contents kept in storage, or excluded events which can impact the outcome of their claim being paid out.”

Damage by rats was unlikely to be covered, he said.

“Under AA Insurance’s contents policies, customers are automatically covered if they decide to put their belongings in commercial storage facilities. However, this cover is limited to certain events (specifically fire, explosion or lightning, storm or flood, natural disasters, and burglary) ... We recommend customers use a professional storage company with effective pest control processes. Often times contents policies in general do not cover damage by rodents either in or away from the home.”