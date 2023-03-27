Three people arrested in Ōpōtiki after dangerous driving, other serious offending

Police also recently seized four motorbikes, said a statement (file photo).

Three people have been arrested in Ōpōtiki recently after searches in relation to dangerous driving and “other serious criminal offending”.

A youth and a 29-year-old man were arrested last week for dangerous driving, and two motorbikes were seized from local properties.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on four charges of driving while disqualified and one of dangerous driving.

He was due to appear in Ōpōtiki District Court on March 30. The youth would appear in Youth Court on a range of charges this week.

READ MORE:

* Gang's meth lab in a horse float busted

* 'Zero tolerance' for unlawful gang activity on Kiwi roads - police

* Arrests made after gang members attend senior Mongrel Mob leader's tangi in Hawke's Bay



Rural response manager senior sergeant Richard Miller said dangerous behaviour on the roads, including riding without a helmet or the appropriate licence, had been a significant issue in Ōpōtiki.

Police had also seized four other motorbikes in recent weeks.

“These riders have little regard for their own safety or that of other road users,” Miller said. The riders were, in some cases, riding without the appropriate protection or training.

“We understand the community is fed up with this type of behaviour and we don’t want to see anyone seriously injured or killed.”

Meanwhile, police arrested a 38-year-old woman for obstructing officers during a search warrant at another local address.

The search related to serious drug offending on Tuesday March 21.

Small quantities of cannabis, GBL and methamphetamine were seized, along with electronic devices.

Miller asked the Ōpōtiki community to keep their eyes and ears open for dangerous behaviour on the roads and any other suspicious activity.

Information could be provided online or by calling 105. Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.