Mum's abduction warning - 'I can't bear to think what could have happened'

The intersection of SH29 and McLaren Falls Road near where the incident occurred.

A mother is warning other Bay of Plenty families about “her worst nightmare” when an armed man attempted to abduct her young son when he got off the school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s terrifying,” Karen Pearson said, “I just can’t believe it.

“I haven’t slept all night. It was a lucky escape and I can’t bear to think what could have happened. It’s my worst nightmare. He’s still shook up but he’s doing ok.”

Karen Pearson’s 11-year-old son from Tauranga Intermediate School got off the bus at the SH29 end of McLaren Falls Road, when a car pulled up and a man armed with a gun and carrying a large black bin bag got out and tried to chase him.

“It’s sick. I just want to warn others as just dread the thought of this man being out there targeting our precious kids.

“Our paddocks are right by the junction. All my son has to do is open our fence and cross them to get home. A car slowed down that looked like it had more than one person in and a man got out that my son saw noticeably had a gun poking out of his pocket. My son just legged it across the fields and the man tried to follow - but my son is fast on his feet and got away.”

The car was a mid-blue two-door car like a Toyota Corolla, with tinted windows. The man is described as about 180cm tall, stocky with a belly, Pearson said.

“He reckoned he was bald under his cap which was a black Chicago Bulls cap with a red bull insignia on. He had on a black Adidas top with white stripes on the shoulders, black trousers and black lace up boots. My son thought he would have been in his 30s but said he was wrinkled ‘like he smokes a lot’.”

Pearson and her husband fear the attack may have been premeditated.

“He would normally always be with his older brother from Tauranga Boys’ College - but because of the strike he wasn’t with him, so he was on his own. I do think that someone had been watching and planning, for this car to be there just as he got off.”

Pearson has emailed other schools in the area.

“The more people are aware, the better. Like many parents, you think they are going to be safe on the school bus - it is too awful to think what could happen. I read about abductions in Hamilton, and although you think this is never going to happen, it can.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 31-year-old man appeared in court in Hamilton this week charged with attempted abductions of young children in Paeroa and Huntly over recent days and one in Hamilton in February.

Peason said the school principal had been in touch and other schools in the area informed, as well as the bus company.

Police are investigating.

Officers were made aware of the attempted abduction at 4.12pm on Wednesday, a police statement said.