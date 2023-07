Police have cordoned off a public toilet near Waikareao Walkway in Tauranga.

Police are investigating after a body was reportedly discovered in a public place in Tauranga.

The New Zealand Herald reported that a body had been found at a public restroom.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz.

A police spokesperson said police were attending a sudden death in the Coach Drive, Otūmoetai area.

The circumstances surrounding the death were being established, but police did not believe there was any risk to the wider public.