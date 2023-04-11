Appeal for information after body found in public toilets

People are being asked to come forward with any information after a man was found dead inside a public toilet in the Bay of Plenty over the Easter Weekend.

The man’s body was found in the restroom in McCardles Bush, near Coach Dr, in Otūmoetai on April 8. The toilet is near a popular walkway and cycleway around the Waikareao estuary.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the toilets between 8am and 11am.

“There is no threat to the public and the man's death has been referred to the coroner,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting file number 230408/2542.