'She could have died': cars doing burnouts block mum's dash to hospital

Police say a pedestrian was struck by one of the drivers and received minor injuries. (Supplied: Cameron Childerhouse)

A Bay of Plenty mother says her daughter could have died when hundreds of cars in an illicit car meet blocked the roads to the hospital, preventing her from reaching emergency treatment.

Tauranga mother Wairua Ngatai was rushing her young child, who was struggling to breathe, to Tauranga hospital by car at 1.20am on April 23, when her car was blocked by hundreds of cars “doing drifts” on the roads en route.

“My daughter could have died...we were lucky but the next family may not be,” she told a Mt Maunganui social media community page.

Ngatai and her partner had decided to dash to the hospital themselves as they had waited five minutes at home trying to get through to emergency services for an ambulance.

“The emergency services were very busy that night, so we thought it would be faster to take her ourselves, but when we came down the hill there were a multitude of road blocks due to people and cars.”

The family could not get through due to the mayhem, and said their daughter was kept okay as she and her partner were both medically trained and knew what to do.

Around 300 cars blocked State Highway 36 in Tauranga on Saturday night in what police are calling an example of “reckless driving behaviour”.

Supplied Hundreds of cars gather in Tauranga for spell of "reckless driving".

One person was taken into custody after the gathering, and another was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, a police spokesperson confirmed.

When Ngatai took to a community page to share her experience on Facebook, hundreds expressed concern about the incident and a potential tragedy of “the death of a little girl” that could have been caused by the antics of the racers.

Others pointed out that there was a problem that there was nowhere in the region for racers to meet.

MEAD NORTON/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING Ngongotahā Motorsport's Leon Khan, left, and Taupō businessman Tony Walker. Photo / Mead Norton/LDR

Getting the meetings off the streets would leave public roads free said Ngongotahā Motorsport’s Leon Khan, who has been campaigning for the Ngongotahā skid pad to be reopened.

”It’s very unfortunate what happened to this family shouldn’t happen...when the skid pad was open in Rotorua we used to get people from Tauranga and Taupō coming over and it was all legit, got people off the streets leaving the public roads open for what they are meant for, so this sort of thing would not happen.”

Khan has started a petition to get resource consent to re-open the skid pad.

Race meets like the one in Tauranga over the weekend tended to be organised by car enthusiast groups on social media, he said.

“I see them and they have nowhere to go, so for sure cities need places like this.”

Khan has attracted support of others in the industry, he told Stuff, such as Tony Walker, a former managing director of Taupō Motorsport Park.

Ngatai said on social media that she realised that young people just wanted to have fun, and although she recognised there was no other place for young people to gather, she was more concerned that police hadn’t stopped them blocking the roads at the time she was trying to get through.