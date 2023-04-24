Woman 'paralysed with anxiety' after youth group groomer's prison sentence overturned

Jayde Leedes, 21, found out her abuser was being released to home detention on the day it happened.

A Bay of Plenty woman who, as a teenager, was groomed for sex with a leader at her church was “bedridden with anxiety” after learning he’d been released from prison and had his sentence reduced for “emotional immaturity”.

The man was 25 years old at the time of offending and his victim was 15.

In analysis of the decision, a law expert and sexual violence advocate say the legal system’s “boys will be boys” mentality is setting a dangerous precedent for light sentences and dissuades women from reporting sex crimes.

Tauranga man Luke Stainton, 29, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on November 2022 after pleading guilty to the charge of sexual connection with a young person.

While a youth leader at Otūmoetai Baptist Church, Stainton had initiated sex with one of the girls in his group, Jayde Leedes, beginning by exchanging intimate photos and progressing to sex at night in the church, and in the after school care where he also worked.

After an appeal this month, opposed by the Crown, Judge Johnstone quashed Stainton’s prison sentence and replaced it with four months’ home detention.

Johnstone said the original sentencing judge should have made a discount for “his age at the top end of ‘emerging adulthood’, together with his particular immaturity”.

The appeal judge also removed Stainton from the sex offenders register.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff “I can’t believe they discounted for what they called his immaturity when he was 25... I was just 15,” Jayde Leedes said after the release of the appeal decision.

Stainton’s victim Leedes, who waived her automatic right to name suppression to encourage young women to report sexual violence, learned of the judgment when a prison guard phoned her on the day Stainton was released.

“I became paralysed with anxiety, was bedridden for four days and couldn’t stop crying.”

Now 21, since the offending she had suffered anxiety, depression, PTSD and an eating disorder.

“It really upset me that he was removed from the register, as that was an important reason for seeking justice, so he couldn’t do it to other women. In the original court hearing he’d been assessed at medium risk of reoffending.”

Leedes was dismayed that the appeal document summarised the incidents as a “relationship”, when it was “statutory rape, manipulation and abuse”.

“I can’t believe they discounted for what they called his immaturity when he was 25. What about my age? I was just 15 and he stole my innocence. He was an adult, in an adult position and training to be a teacher – which judges him to be mature enough to have those responsibilities.”

University of Canterbury associate law professor Debra Wilson was concerned by the judgment and its broader impact.

“There have been several cases in the last year, Jayden Meyer being one, where sentences of imprisonment have been converted to home detention due to the age and maturity of the offender. The previous cases involved teenage offenders. Now we have a 25-year-old. Are we creeping towards an automatic discount for sex offenders as long as they are under 25-ish and the victim is much younger?”

Annemarie Quill/Stuff Public protests followed the home detention sentence of teenage rapist Jayden Meyer

There was public outcry in 2022 when multiple rapist Jayden Meyer was controversially sentenced to 9-months home detention.

In November 2022, Alessandro Milgate-Vassalini, the son of pastors of Curate Church, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual connection with a young person and was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention.

An Auckland teenager who raped and sexually assaulted fellow high school students at parties was given 12 months’ home detention in 2022.

Stainton’s prison sentence was appropriate, said Wilson.

“The impact of sexual offending on the young women is substantial and long-lasting, and the bravery of those women in coming forward is being answered with sentences that have become increasingly difficult to justify under the Sentencing Act principles.”

“I also wonder how men feel about being increasingly told that they are neurologically incapable of acting like moral, empathetic human beings until they are at least in their mid-20s? That is not what the neuroscience is telling us. And it's not the message we should be sending to society.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Independent justice advocate Ruth Money said Stainton was 25 and abused a position of trust and power.

Victim advocate Ruth Money was also concerned about the “terrifying precedent” light sentences for sex offending were setting.

“This person was 25, in a position of trust and power that he abused.”

Lenient sentences for young male sex offenders reflected the “systemic bias in the system”.

“It’s definitely a ‘boys will be boys’ attitude. Sentences should make offenders accountable for criminal offending. Allowing appeals on the basis of ‘my brain wasn’t functioning properly’ is a slippery slope with no justice for victims who have suffered significant harm.”

