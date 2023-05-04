Siblings at war as dad gives windfall to daughters

The brothers alleged that their father was not in a fit state when he changed the will (file photo).

A Bay of Plenty family was divided when two brothers took their sisters to court claiming their father was incapacitated or unduly influenced when he changed his will so that only his daughters would inherit the family residence and $165,000 cash.

However, Justice Peters ruled in the High Court at Tauranga that the will stands, and ordered the brothers to pay their sisters’ legal costs.

The stoush began after the death of the siblings’ father, Donald Lochhead, in 2021.

His sons, William James (Jim) and Peter Lochhead disputed the will that their father had amended in 2020. The will had been amended to make his daughters, Sheryl Dawson and Kathryn Adcock, the sole beneficiaries of the family residence, as well as $165,000 in cash.

His sons were to inherit their father’s interest in the family business which included kiwifruit orchards. Jim Lochhead said this share was “worthless”, but his sisters disagreed.

The two brothers claimed that their deceased father “lacked testamentary capacity at the time he made the will” or that he made the will “unduly influenced” by one of his daughters, Dawson.

Their father was 93-years-old when he changed the will, and died 18 months later.

Jim Lochhead said his father was on pain medication, drank whisky, sometimes to excess, and was depressed and frail. Peter Lochhead said his father had withdrawn from social situations and complained of not being able to remember the names of people.

His daughters stated that while their father was in physical pain, there was no evidence that he lacked the capacity to make decisions regarding his affairs.

Dawson said he was mentally alert, read the newspaper daily, was able to discuss articles that took his interest, and that he engaged with family and visitors. Adcock said he would often be in the garden “having a yarn” to the person who came to mow the lawn.

Evidence from the Tauranga solicitor who drew up the amended will said Dawson was present at the first meeting, and her father was lying in bed and not “particularly clear on his assets”.

However, the solicitor had signed a declaration to accompany the will that in her opinion Lochhead ”had full capacity and understood clearly the contents and the intent of the will,” despite a “shaky signature”.

The will was accompanied by Lochhead’s signed declaration explaining his reasons for changing the will.

In this he said he believed he had already met his duty to provide for his sons as they had previously benefitted from orchard property. His former wife was going to leave her share of the commercial building to their daughters, but on her death that property had been shared equally between the four siblings. He therefore wanted to change his will to be fair to all four children.

Court documents reveal that a hospital doctor assessed Donald Lochhead in 2020 to be “mentally incapable because he was not wholly competent to manage his own affairs in relation to his property or to make a decision about his personal care and welfare.”

No powers of attorney were issued to any of the children, but on discharge from hospital, Lochhead relocated to a retirement village rather than returning home.

The family residence was sold by auction in 2021 before Lochhead’s death, with the sale “exceeding expectations by a substantial margin”.

Making her decision, Justice Peters said there was no medical evidence of Lochhead’s lack of cognition at the time of changing the will, and noted the solicitor’s declaration of competence.

She found no evidence that Dawson had exercised any influence on the will, and noted that in a second meeting with the solicitor, Dawson was not present and Lochhead had the opportunity to speak freely to her.

She dismissed the brothers’ application, ruled that they pay their sisters’ costs and that the will could proceed as Lochhead had written it.