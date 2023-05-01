Man died after breaking neck in hospital, watchdog cites 'failures' and 'inactions' in care

The man had a complex medical history, and his falls plan said he shouldn’t be left alone in hospital bathrooms (file photo).

A man who died not long after fracturing his neck in a hospital fall had already had three falls in the bathrooms, the government’s health watchdog says.

The Health and Disability Commission found Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty, formerly the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, breached its obligations in its care of the older man.

He had a complex medical history and was a high falls risk, said a report by the commission released on May 1.

His falls plan identified that he should not be left alone whilst in the hospital bathroom. But he had four unwitnessed falls there and, following the fourth, he complained of neck pain.

A subsequent CT scan showed a fracture of the second cervical vertebra, which put him at high risk for life-threatening complications. He died shortly afterwards.

Deputy Health and Disability commissioner Deborah James said there were several issues with the care the man received.

They included a lack of critical thinking applied to the patient’s falls risk assessment in relation to his bathroom needs, she said.

Supplied There was “a pattern of poor care and a culture of non-compliance with policies," said Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Deborah James in a ruling on Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty.

There was also a “consistent failure” to adhere to his care plan, and the falls policy was not followed by several nurses and doctors.

In three cases the patient’s wife was not informed of her husband’s falls, and after one fall an incident report was not completed.

"These inactions and/or failures by multiple staff members, and their failure to adhere to policies and procedures, demonstrate a pattern of poor care and a culture of non-compliance with policies," said James.

"At a systemic level these failures had a negative impact on the care provided to the patient."

James recommended at Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty write to the man’s wife to apologise.

Training was to be provided on the assessment and management of falls, and preventation mats provided for at-risk patients.

Since the complaint, Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty has provided additional training to staff, and changed the call bell system so that all staff could hear and respond.

The hospital’s falls risk committee was working to further mitigate the risk of falls.