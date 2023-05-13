'Crying over cheese': Parents going without to feed the kids

Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand chief executive John Milligan says they process about six tonnes of food a day, distributing the equivalent of 284,000 meals a month. (Video first published July 2022).

Some want Mother’s Day flowers, but thousands of Kiwi mums just hope they’ll have enough to eat.

As food costs spiral, people are “crying over blocks of cheese”, with parents skipping food and cancelling kids’ sports to pay bills, food agencies say.

One in six parents are having to choose between eating, and paying bills, according to a recent survey by My Food Bag, which revealed 16% of 600 surveyed parents cut back on food to pay utility bills such as electricity, gas, internet and water.

Food bills had increased by $50 to $149 for more than two thirds of parents over the past year, the research revealed, triggering other financial sacrifices.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Parents are cutting back on food to pay other essential bills according to a recent survey by My Food Bag

More than a third of those surveyed were buying “unhealthy” instead of nutritional food, simply because it was more affordable, and more than half were mostly only buying discounted food.

Half of parents no longer bought treats, and 12% had cancelled children’s sport activities, tutoring and dancing because they could no longer afford it due to spiralling grocery bills.

The figures are no surprise to Michelle Blau, general manager of Auckland’s Fair Food, which provides food assistance, who said food is becoming a luxury.

Food was the flexible expense in tight budgets, with many people sacrificing eating and borrowing to pay bills she said.

“Thousands of Kiwis every day are skipping meals because they've spent the money fixing a car they need to get to their job,” said Blau. “Or, when their kid wants to play a sport or needs the jumper for the winter school uniform.

“Those expenses wipe out the grocery budget. When there are bills to pay, those always come before the food budget, which for too many families is becoming a nice-to-have.”

Being hungry affected people’s self-worth, with 7% of households going a day or more without eating, she said.

“We shared blocks of cheese recently, and people were crying because it had been so long since they'd had cheese at home...It’s heartbreaking to see that level of hunger every day, and how hard many families are working to get basic needs met.”

Twitter Cheese prices are something to cry over, with the once family staple now a luxury for many.

Demand for food assistance was higher than ever, increasingly from full-time workers, she said, with the dire situation likely to worsen over winter.

“Last winter, we heard from lots of families who couldn't afford to plug in heaters or electric blankets. We are dreading this winter, as we know budgets are tighter than ever. Last August, we shared enough food for 183,906 meals, and we know this year is going to be even busier.”

KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman, whose charity provides food and clothes to 200,000 tamariki in 800 schools and 100 early childhood centres, was also “incredibly worried” about winter.

“We are increasingly hearing from our partner schools and early childhood centres about the awful choices families in poverty are forced to make as the cost-of-living soars,” Chapman said.

“For some, rent now swallows $750 a week – most of their meagre income. Every day, parents must decide what basics to pay for – and what to go without. They are deciding whether to buy enough food for the week or pay their bills. They are going hungry, so their children can eat.”

Supplied Julie Chapman, chief executive and founder of KidsCan, said parents are going without so children can eat.

Despite parents' best efforts, children were affected by rocketing food costs.

“Teachers tell us kids are coming to breakfast club who haven’t eaten the night before. Participation in sport is dropping. Some don't even take home the school camp letter because they don’t want to burden their parents with a cost they can’t afford.”

Tauranga Foodbank’s Nicki Goodwin has seen a 40% increase in demand in a year.

“Parents are definitely putting children before themselves and going without food. We notice a spike in demand in school holidays as families rely on children being fed in school programmes.”

With power costs in winter, plus bad weather impacting weather dependent workers, she expected demand to rise.

One in nine (125,700) New Zealand children lived in households that experience material hardship, going without things like vegetables and fruit, sources of protein such as meat, heating in the home and warm clothing, according to the Child Poverty Action Group.

Bay Financial Mentors Tau Awhi Noa general manager, Shirley McCombe, said people were either paying their bills and had nothing for food, or cancelling payments so that they could eat.

“We are seeing more clients, and they are more desperate. People have run out of options and are feeling real pressure to make changes to survive.

“Ultimately, for many families, there is just not enough, and something must give.”