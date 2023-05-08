Final turn before hitting ground a fatal decision for skydiver

A 21-year-old skydiver who was killed when he hit the ground suffering fatal injuries made a “judgment error” in his final left turn at low altitude, the Civil Aviation Authority has ruled.

Hamilton man Theo Williams died on the way to hospital after the sky diving accident near Tauranga Airport in Mt Maunganui on March 20, 2021.

His accident was not survivable, deputy chief executive of aviation safety David Harrison said in the authority’s report into the incident.

Just three days before the accident, Williams had completed at 12-week internship with a commercial skydive operator based at Tauranga Aerodrome.

He was a volunteer for the operator, and in return, was allowed to complete jumps, as he was doing on the morning of his death.

During recent jumps, witnesses said Williams had been focussing on the accuracy of his landings.

In his fatal jump, Williams successfully deployed his chute after 70 seconds of freefall.

Witnesses on the ground observed him make manoeuvring turns, initiating a final left turn at low altitude, with insufficient height available for the canopy to return to level flight.

This resulted in him striking the ground in “a near horizontal attitude with a high rate of descent”, resulting in fatal injuries, said Harrison.

Sun Media Fatal skydiving accident on March 20, 2021

“Our safety investigation determined that the most likely cause of the accident was judgement error by the skydiver when close to the ground.”

Williams’ skydiver’s logbook recorded 194 jumps, and he also had an accredited diploma in commercial skydiving.

Although he was jumping with a canopy smaller than recommended guidelines, he had completed 100 jumps with it without incident.

The canopy size was not a contributory factor to the accident, but premature downsizing to a smaller canopy was a recognised safety risk, said Harrison.

“This accident serves as a reminder to the skydiving community of the potential safety benefits of larger canopies.”