'Forced to live like a traveller in my own town': BOP rent on par with Auckland

Dan Nash lives in his van with dogs Missy (photographed) and Mary as he cannot find a rental home.

A Bay of Plenty man says New Zealand’s rental crisis is forcing him to live like a “tourist in a van”, as weekly rents are now on a par with Auckland and Wellington, latest figures show.

Dan Nash lives in his vehicle on a reserve near Pāpāmoa beach with his beloved dogs Missy and Mary, as he has “zero chance” of finding a rental, he said.

He parks each night where it is well lit, so he can feel safe, and, and where he can use a toilet when he’s not working during the day.

“Being forced to live like a traveller in my own town is whack,” Nash said.

With rental homes already in short supply, for people with pets, the search is harder, he said.

”Animals are discriminated against. No one wants dogs on their property. I literally have no options other than to live rough – hopefully it won’t be forever, but it sure sucks.”

Rental prices in the Bay of Plenty are the highest in Aotearoa, along with Auckland and Wellington, according to the Trade Me Rental Price Index for April, which showed Bay of Plenty median weekly rents at $650.

“Rents continue to add to cost of living woes,” said Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd.

Rents in the Bay of Plenty had a year-on-year increase from April 2022 of 8.3 percent, the figures showed. In the same period Auckland increased by 8.3 percent, and Wellington by 4 percent.

“When the Auckland property market became quite heated, the Bay of Plenty, due to its proximity to Auckland and to so many beautiful beaches, became a popular place to buy in and move to, increasing the prices of both property for sale and rental properties,” said Lloyd.

Lack of available properties typically led to higher prices as more people competed for the same places, he said.

Bay of Plenty property manager Janine Evans of Evans Property Management said competition for rentals in the region was intense, driving prices up.

“We’re experiencing a high demand from renters and a shortage of supply. This dynamic has created a highly competitive rental market, with prospective tenants often facing limited options and intense competition for available properties.”

supplied Janine Evans of Evans Property Management said by allowing pets, property owners can attract a larger pool of committed tenants who prioritise their “furry companions”.

Allowing pets, with guidelines in place to ensure responsible ownership, registration, vaccination and pet damage liability, could attract a larger pool longer term tenants, leading to reduced vacancy rates, Evans said.

An advocate for including pets, Evans’ agency was currently listing the most expensive property for rent in the Bay of Plenty region at $1395 per week, and pets were “negotiable”.

New Zealanders are world leaders when it comes to pet ownership, with two thirds of the population owning a pet, and pet dogs soaring at a rate higher than the country’s human population.

Geordie Rogers, president of advocacy group, Renters United, said that he hears “all the time” from renters who have pets that it's “near impossible” to find a place to live.

“Many renters are faced with the choice of saying goodbye to their pets in order to find a home...the rules around pets are broadly symptomatic of landlords having immense control over the lives of renters,” he said.

Allan Galloway, acting head of Tenancy at Tenancy Services, the government body which deals with rental disputes and enforces compliance with New Zealand laws concerning renting, said that pets were “an emotive issue” for tenants and landlords.

“Traditionally landlords have been able to exclude pets from a tenancy. It is noted that two recent Tenancy Tribunal decisions have suggested that landlords cannot ban tenants from keeping pets in certain circumstances.”

If allowed, pets should be written into the tenancy agreement, and a landlord was not allowed to charge a higher bond for pets, he said.

It is against the law for landlords to choose tenants based on gender, religious or ethical beliefs, race or colour, nationality, ethnicity, origin or citizenship, physical or mental disability or illness, age, political opinion, employment status, family status and sexual orientation.

However, under current law, having pets was not a prohibited ground for discrimination, said Galloway.

Renters who have disability assistance dogs have recently been protected against discrimination since May 2022.,