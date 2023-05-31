Daisy the Great White Shark's tracking tag on residential Tauranga street

Researchers are looking out for the shark's tracker, which is vital for research.

Daisy the Great White Shark’s missing satellite tracking tag is in a landlocked suburb of Tauranga.

Marine biologist Dr Riley Elliott is using four of the tags to track sharks as part of a research project that aims to answer three questions – where have the sharks come from, why are they here, and how do their movements overlap with peoples?

He said recent floods and bad weather resulted in debris in the ocean and had caused some of three tags to pull off.

Daisy’s had first washed up on the beach, roughly in the area of Pāpāmoa Beach Surf Club.

He’d got the other two back, but satellite tracking showed Daisy’s tag had been picked up and taken into central Gate Pa.

It was signalling from Cameron Rd in Gate Pa – near a demolition company, cycle store, glass splashback business and residential houses.

However, the tag was only accurate to a few hundred metres.

Supplied One of the satellite tracking tails on the fin of a shark – before it fell off.

“If you know anyone who works or lives here can you please ask around,” Elliott said.

He said the person likely didn’t know what it was and took it home or to work, but little did they know it was an expensive piece of equipment, only useful to shark scientists, and sponsored by members of the public.

There was a $100 reward for the tag.

Elliott said three days ago they’d got a signal from Daisy off Matakana Island, after no signal for months.

The location signal only pinged when a shark's dorsal fin, and the satellite tag, broke the surface of the ocean and linked to satellites in orbit.

“Which isn’t unusual because she has to come to the surface to get a location, and they aren’t dolphins, they don’t need to breathe air.”

Supplied Marine biologist and shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott is using four of the tags to track sharks as part of a research project

He said it was exciting to see her, as she’s quite well-known and loved in Bay of Plenty.

But then when he saw the path of the tag he was worried “a shark scientists worst nightmare” had happened, and it’d fallen off.

That proved to be the case.

There’d been heaps of support on social media to hunt for the tag, Elliott said. But it appeared the person who found it wasn’t one of those people who’d seen his Facebook post.

The Great White App and website features a map where people could access the satellite tag information and see the location of the sharks.

Supplied Daisy the Great White Shark.

It was public donations that allowed Elliott to purchase the tags – that cost $3200 each, and required satellite time that cost $800 a year.

Daisy, a 4-year-old and 2.75 metres long Great White Shark, was the first to be tagged on December 3 in 2022.