Homicide investigation after body found down a bank in Bay of Plenty

Police are investigating after a man’s body was found near Whakatāne. (file)

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in the Bay of Plenty.

A dead man was found down a bank at Matahi Valley Rd, Whakatāne, on June 1, said Detective senior sergeant Paul Wilson from Eastern Bay CIB.

Cordons remain in place while police examine the scene.

READ MORE:

* Desert Rd homicide: Man who helped hide body now sentenced for murder

* South African mother accused of murdering three daughters to rely on insanity defence

* Trial date set for woman accused of murdering two children in Ruakākā



Anyone with information which could assist police is asked to get in touch by calling 105 phone service and quoting reference number P054846261.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.