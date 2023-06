Emergency services are at the scene of a crash Mt Maunganui (file photo).

A bus carrying school children has collided with a truck in Mt Maunganui.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash which happened at 8am on State Highway 2, a major arterial route between the Mount and Tauranga.

Initial reports from police said there were no injuries.

The road is blocked while the scene is cleared.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays.