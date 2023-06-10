Teenager dies in crash 13 years after his mother disappeared

Jacob Fitzgerald, 16, was killed in a crash on the Napier-Taupō Highway last month, as was Louis Fox-Pratt, 17 (file photo).

A teenager’s death in a crash near Taupō is a second heart-breaking tragedy for his Rotorua family – his mother went missing, never to return, when he was a preschooler.

Jacob Thomas Fitzgerald, 16, was one of two young men killed in a car crash on State Highway 5 (the Napier/Taupō Highway), near Iwitahi on Sunday, May 28.

Louis Fox-Pratt, 17, of Napier was also killed in the crash southeast of Taupō, which happened about 6pm. A person travelling with Fox-Pratt was seriously injured and is in a serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but it’s understood the young men were driving different vehicles and collided head-on, with one vehicle bursting into flames.

It’s the second tragedy to hit the Fitzgerald family after father Steve Fitzgerald and son Jacob lost their wife and mother to suspected suicide in 2009.

Google Maps The crash happened about 20km southeast of Taupō near Iwitahi.

Fitzgerald's wife Kelly went missing at Tikitapu (Blue Lake) on August 10, 2009, and was never found, despite extensive searches by police and search and rescue teams.

In September 2011, Rotorua coroner Dr Wallace Bain released his findings into her death, noting she had suffered post-natal depression and had previously tried to take her own life.

Her car was found abandoned near the lake with her keys, wallet and the clothes she was wearing that day still inside.

Bain said a note from her had been found at the family home reading, "goodbye and sorry".

Jacob was three years old when his mother went missing.

He was due to celebrate his 17th birthday on July 10 but instead a service celebrating his short life was held in Rotorua on June 3.

Steve Fitzgerald remarried and now has two girls with his new wife. He declined to comment about his son’s death.