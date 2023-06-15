'Final goodbyes' to league player after head injury in game

A Bay of Plenty league player critically injured during a weekend game is not going to recover, with family and friends now saying their goodbyes.

Pāpāmoa Bulldogs rugby league player Tere Livingston was critically injured on the field on June 10, and suffered a major brain injury from which he will not recover, the club said in a message to members.

“We've received the devastating news that Tere won't recover.”

Livingston’s partner, Chloe Withrington, said she knew many would want to say their final goodbyes, and would share arrangements soon.

“I am utterly broken, torn in two,” she told the community in a heartbreaking message about her partner’s injury.

“You were the most generous, warm-hearted person on this earth. The most doting father to our son ... I will miss you every minute for the rest of my life.”

A fundraiser to support the family with funeral costs has already raised more than $50,000.

“Tere's partner Chloe and their beautiful 19-month-old baby boy, Nīkora, will be deeply impacted by these circumstances. An amazing man on and off the field, Tere has impacted us all,” the Bulldogs club wrote.

Stuff Rugby player Tere Livingstone will not recover after he suffered a brain injury in a game on June 10

“His fun-loving nature is unmatched and the community of people who love him will feel his loss immensely.”

Members of the club travelled to Waikato Hospital and will not be playing games this weekend.