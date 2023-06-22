School, family in standoff over teenager's beard

Victor Rosa, 17, has had facial hair for three years at school, but now he’s been asked to shave because of a new rule.

A Bay of Plenty family and the leadership of their son’s school are in a standoff over the 17-year-old’s beard.

Victor Rosa’s father has contacted the Human Rights Commission saying he has been unfairly discriminated against for his Brazilian culture.

But Pāpāmoa College insists the crackdown on facial hair was part of a wider push to improve student presentation in the wake of a parental survey.

Rosa has been sporting facial hair at the school since he was 14.

However, this year he was stood down for a week after the school introduced rules banning facial hair. He then had to study alone in a school office, unable to mix with other students, according to his father.

The school principal told Stuff that “no discrimination or bullying has occurred” and Rosa was stood down “primarily for an unrelated matter of gross misconduct but also recognised his continued disobedience relating to facial hair”.

“In relation to the continued disobedience, approx six weeks had passed since our initial request for information and at the time of the stand-down we had not received anything,” said college principal Iva Ropati.

Rosa was limited to the office until the family was able to present a formal letter from Brazil to substantiate their claims that the facial hair was for familial and cultural reasons.

GOOGLE MAPS A family says new school rules at Pāpāmoa College do not take into account their familial and cultural traditions.

“The boy worked independently in a space for a period of time that permitted his father to get the information required,” Ropati said.

He has now been granted a temporary exemption to attend classes until the school makes a final decision, but the family is concerned that he will not be allowed back next term.

Rosa and his family were upset at being asked to remove the beard, as it is a familial tradition based in cultural roots, his father said.

“Every man in our family on my side and his mother’s side have beards, as did our grandparents and their grandparents. Where we come from in Brazil it is a symbol of our strong cultural roots.

“When I have tried to explain this the school said they had not heard of this, which to me is disrespectful and discriminating to our Brazilian culture – they were rude to me over it – dismissing our culture – something never experienced in our 17 years of being in New Zealand.”

The family believe facial hair is harmless and unrelated to achievement, he said.

Nathalie Martins, a Brazilian New Zealander active in the local community was approached by the family for help.

Stuff Lawyer Jol Bates was instrumental in winning the right for a Hastings student to keep his hair long

“It is ridiculous to insist on this when it has been fine for years,” she said. “He’s a good student, well groomed and tidy. I don’t see why they refuse to accept the family’s cultural reasons, even insisting on a letter that he did get from Brazil.”

Ropati said the rule was introduced this year in response to the “parent community's desire to lift standards and raise achievement”.

A parent survey did not mention facial hair, but ”what was commented on were the poor standards of how our students presented themselves”.

Students could apply for an exemption if it was important to cultural or religious beliefs.

“We require supporting evidence to compliment oral submission made by the student's father. We have recently received this evidence and are considering it.”

Some teachers did have moustaches and facial hair, he said.

Ministry of Education regulations say a student cannot be stood down because they have broken a rule or misbehaved, but that it must be for continual disobedience or gross misconduct which is harmful or dangerous to other students.

Hawke’s Bay lawyer, Jol Bates, said a decision to enforce a rule to “restrict the student’s freedom of association or movement in a manner contrary to that student’s best interests is legally questionable.”

Bates was successful in winning the right for 16-year-old St John's College Hastings student Lucan Battison to keep his locks after he was suspended for refusing to cut his hair.

Battison’s family had argued that their son had long hair for three years until a new principal had “shifted the goalposts”.

“The High Court in the Battison case found that schools need to carefully consider whether any rule regarding hair or appearance would breach a student's right to freedom of expression under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 or breach their right to dignity and individual autonomy,” said Bates.