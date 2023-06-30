Tauranga City Council thrown into free speech debate over 'What is a Woman' event

A poster promoting the What is a Woman event at a Tauranga community centre. The event has since been cancelled by the organisers.

A “What Is A Woman” event proposed for a venue in Tauranga has thrown the city council into the heat of the free speech debate and may now face legal action.

The event was scheduled for July 5 at Pāpāmoa Community Centre, which is managed by Bay Venues on Tauranga City Council’s behalf.

The event involved a free screening of the What Is A Woman documentary by US right wing political commentator Matt Walsh, followed by “open discussion”, a poster said. Sign-ups would remain anonymous, it said, and the event was described as “a great opportunity” for parents and educators.

Matt Walsh, who describes himself as a “theocratic fascist”, has been criticised for his comments against the rainbow and transgender communities, was labelled “transphobe of the year”, accused of inciting harm, and part of the video has been fact-checked by Reuters.

The documentary’s description says Matt Walsh “fearlessly questions the logic behind a gender ideology movement that has taken aim at women and children”.

Members of the community complained to the council about the event, arguing that it made an already vulnerable community feel unsafe.

Tauranga parent of two, Amelia O’Brien, told Stuff it was “horrific” to have an event like this on council-funded property.

“The community centre should be a safe space for all, how are people within the LGBTQIA+ supposed to feel safe with a council that supports hatred and violence on them?”

Supplied Amelia O'Brien complained to Tauranga Council about the “horrific” event.

The community is vulnerable, especially in Tauranga, she said, referencing “what’s happened to the Rainbow Youth Centre” and this event would pile on more pressure.

Tauranga businessman Gordy Lockhart, a pride advocate, said he welcomed sensible, open debate, but “this event appears as an opportunity for a small group to espouse hate speech”.

“That this would take place at all in 2023 is disgraceful, that it would be allowed to take place in a public, ratepayer funded venue is appalling.

“Had this event hosted a presentation advocating against the humans rights of black people, or Māori, or those with a disability, would your decision continue to be to allow such an event to proceed on Tauranga City Council premises?” he asked in a letter to Tauranga City Council.

Lockhart cited council’s wellbeing obligations under the Local Government Act.

He also referred to the Human Rights Act, which prohibits public spaces or meetings “to which the public are invited or have access, words which are threatening, abusive, or insulting”.

“Free speech does not exist in a vacuum. It’s subject to reasonable restrictions to prevent harm and protect vulnerable communities from discrimination.”

Alan Gibson/Stuff Tauranga pride advocate and businessman Gordy Lockhart.

Bay Venues manages the community centre and its chief executive told Stuff on Tuesday the organisation couldn’t legally “make venue-hiring decisions solely based on value judgments about what kinds of ideas or opinions are deserving of a forum, as this would go against the right to freedom of speech”.

“In no way does Bay Venues support or endorse the views expressed in the documentary, these views do not align with the community outcomes we seek to achieve, and we acknowledge this booking may be offensive to many in our community,” Chad Hooker said.

But by Friday he confirmed the event had been cancelled.

“After going back to the event organisers with concerns over health and safety risks and outlining the associated charges for the security that would be required, the event booking has now been cancelled by the organisers.”

Stuff attempted to contact the event organisers for comment by email and through Bay Venues, but no response was received.

Supplied Chief executive of the Free Speech Union, Jonathan Ayling, said it was considering legal action against Tauranga City Council.

Following a query by Stuff, chief executive officer of the Free Speech Union, Jonathan Ayling, contacted Tauranga City Council and said the union was considering legal action about the cancellation.

"Suppressing debate and discussion on divisive issues is counter-productive, and in this case likely illegal,” he said.

“Yet again, a city council shows disdain for the speech rights of their ratepayers ... This is the definition of the thugs' veto, where those lawfully expressing themselves are silenced due to the potential of violence from their opponents. Burdensome security requirements set the precedent that controversial speech is only available to the wealthy and privileged who can afford it.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff “Women have the right to have discussions about gender without fear or being shut down,” said Jill Ovens, the national secretary of the recently formed Women’s Rights New Zealand political party.

National secretary of the recently formed Women’s Rights Party NZ, Jill Ovens, said it was “bullying” to not allow conversations which in particular allowed women’s voices to be heard.

“Women have the right to have discussions about gender without fear or being shut down.”

The party believes that sex is binary and human beings cannot change sex, and wants to repeal recently introduced self-ID legislation which allows New Zealanders to identify as non-binary on birth certificates.