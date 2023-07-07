'Like a drug dealer waving at you': Rehab next to bottle shop

It is triggering to go to a place where alcohol is sold, says a former addict

The location of a rehab clinic behind a drive-thru liquor store and next to a bar is “triggering”, addicts say, and symptomatic of how alcohol is too available in New Zealand.

When Tauranga addict Chrissy’s* family forced her to face her demons, she had to face her biggest one at the doorstep to the Hanmer Clinic – a liquor store on the way in.

“I couldn’t believe that there was a drive-thru bottle shop right in front. At first, I complained about it because it was triggering.”

Over time attending the clinic, she learned to ignore it, but said the way alcohol shops were positioned, coupled with advertising, made it hard for those suffering addiction.

“It’s everywhere. I didn’t go in the supermarket during my first six months in recovery. Even after years I don’t go up that aisle. There should be more restrictions on how it’s sold – it’s like they are pushing it – like a drug dealer on the corner waving at you.”

There was “a dark humour” among clients of the clinic, she said.

“We’d laugh about it – that we were surrounded – not just by the liquor store but a bar with a TAB next door.”

1 NEWS Justice Minister Kiri Allan said alcohol is "so ingrained in our culture", and change is coming.

Another patient, Will*, said the clinic was populated by people who used to shop at the store.

“People would say in group that they used to be regulars there. Gambling addicts said they used to frequent the bar next door. We’d have a giggle over it, because there’s just no getting away from it.”

David Benton, the original head of Hanmer Clinic who has now retired, said the juxtaposition was considered when the clinic moved there 20 years ago, as the liquor store was already there.

“We spoke to clients and the consensus was that, as addicts, they knew they had to face temptation every day anyway because alcohol is offered everywhere. Some have a laugh about it, especially when you’d hear the clinking of bottles in group, as deliveries arrived.”

There had been no known relapses of clients in that actual shop, said Benton.

“It prompted important conversations. Clients said they were more triggered at the supermarket where you can’t avoid it when you go in for your bananas. It’s right there within reach, whereas you can drive past a liquor store. The reality was, it was a rental in a location we could afford, given the size we needed to accommodate the number of people needing support.”

Advantages of the location included its anonymity.

“Addiction doesn’t discriminate – we have everyone from doctors, lawyers, social workers – and unfortunately there is still social stigma around the disease, so many value the anonymity that when they drive up to the clinic, it looks like they are actually going to a liquor store or to the RSA next door.”

Supplied Dr Tony Farrell says it is disappointing that laws are not being changed to reduce alcohol harm

Tauranga doctor Tony Farrell, one of a team of medical experts at Alcohol Action Group, said it was disappointing to see lack of progress on alcohol restrictions.

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick's Alcohol Harm Minimisation bill, which proposed a ban on alcohol sponsorship and advertising in sports, failed at its first reading in April after not enough support.

Such a ban would contribute to reduction in alcohol-related harm, said Farrell.

“Alcohol is too cheap, too accessible and unfortunately advertised in our country. This is the opposite of what we need if we are to address the harm of New Zealand’s most problematic drug.”

Alcohol is New Zealand’s “national crisis” say the group, with a quarter of the country heavy drinkers, half of violent crimes alcohol related, and 1000 deaths from alcohol each year.

A key driver of the crisis was “aggressive marketing by large multinational liquor companies.” say medical experts in the group.

“Alcohol Action advocates for a ban on alcohol advertising and sponsorship as part of a five-pronged solution comprised of evidence-based measures to reduce alcohol related harm in New Zealand.

“Given previous calls for alcohol advertising bans ..., it’s most disappointing to see lack of progress in this area,” said Farrell.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick is pushing for reform in alcohol advertising and sponsorship

Addiction clinics like Hanmer, were seeing increased demand since the pandemic followed by the country’s cost of living crisis, he said.

“Hanmer Clinic does a great job supporting those with addiction in Tauranga despite being situated right next to a liquor store. It has noticed greater demands on its service with the pandemic and increasing shortages of housing locally.”

*Not real name. Stuff agreed to use a pseudonym so that those suffering from addiction could speak anonymously.