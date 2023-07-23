Disabled teen screamed for help in violent bus stop attack

A man got on the bus with a machete at Tauranga’s CBD, but was removed by police at a further stop in Fraser Street. The incident last year is one of increasing violence in Tauranga’s central bus station, with another attack this week

A Bay of Plenty teenager with disabilities was beaten, screamed for help and left traumatised while waiting for her school bus at a city centre terminal which has been the scene of violent attacks.

The 13-year-old was at the Durham Street bus stop in Tauranga CBD on July 17 at 3.15pm, when she was hit by two other teenage girls, her mother said.

“My daughter was screaming ‘Help me, help me’ and no one stepped in while they were beating her. She is traumatised. She has bruising and swelling on her face.”

A few months earlier her daughter was pushed in front of a bus by another teenager.

“I’m sick and tired of these bullies targetting the vulnerable. It’s getting worse. She’s terrified going to school.”

Other parents agreed that the central bus stop was where many of their children now feared getting the bus, with the “violence on kids out of the gate”.

It was the bus driver in the end who helped the victim.

“He was amazing, so kind, and helped calm her until her dad could come.”

JOHN BORREN/SUN MEDIA A girl was attacked waiting for the bus in Durham St, Tauranga Bay of Plenty Regional Council relocated the Tauranga CBD bus terminal to Durham Street (pictured)

The girl’s mother is concerned that there is little security around the bus stop which also makes young people vulnerable to violent people who might target them there.

First Union, the union which represents 40% of Tauranga’s bus drivers, said security should adequately protect drivers and passengers.

Last year a man boarded a bus with a machete at the same bus stop.

“We’ve seen people get on with tasers, knives and machetes,” said a spokesperson.

Drivers were suffering stress from increasing violence, threats and abuse, bullying, harassment and damage to the buses, the spokesperson said.

In response to increased violence at the central bus stop. Bay of Plenty Regional Council has security in place at the Durham Street bus interchange at peak travel times, including after school.

It comes at a cost to ratepayers of $1m a year, but Mike Seabourne, Director Public Transport at the regional council said that they have been able to reduce those costs.

“We continue to monitor the situation and adjust the level of security as required.”

Each reported incident at the bus stop was investigated, he said.

“It’s a challenge as anti-social behaviour in urban locations, like bus stops, can have multiple root causes and require a multi-agency response.”

Paul Mason Safe and Resilient Communities' advisor at Tauranga City Council, said it was working to address the violence.

“Tauranga City Council continues to work closely with police, Regional Council, other agencies and community organisations to address concerns of anti-social behaviour in the city.”

Police were notified about the assault against the girl on Monday, and a police spokesperson told stuff that the investigation was ongoing.