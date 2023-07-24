Children found safe after going missing overnight in Rotorua

Shawnee and Kochese, aged 8 and 7 years old, were found on Monday morning.

Two missing children who went missing after a trip to a Rotorua park on Sunday have now been found, police says.

Earlier on Monday, police launched an urgent search for Shawnee and Kochese, aged 8 and 7, after they didn’t return home after a trip to Park Road Reserve on Sunday afternoon.

“The two children reported missing in Rotorua have been located and are safe,” police said in a statement

The children were found after police appealed to residents to check their sections, including any sheds or outbuildings, in case the children have sought shelter overnight.

Police thanked the public for their help.