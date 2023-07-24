Two young children missing overnight in Rotorua

Shawnee and Kochese, aged 8 and 7 years old, are missing in Rotorua.

Police are urgently searching for two young Rotorua children who didn’t return from a trip to the park on Sunday.

Shawnee and Kochese, aged 8 and 7, went to Park Road Reserve on Sunday afternoon and didn’t return to their home in Western Heights.

The pair were last seen at the park around 2.30pm and were reported missing by whānau late Sunday night, police said in a statement.

Rotorua police are urgently appealing to the public for any sightings of Shawnee and Kochese, and asking residents to check their sections, including any sheds or outbuildings, in case the children have sought shelter overnight.

Shawnee was wearing a pink and blue tracksuit with pink lace-up shoes, and her hair was in a ponytail.

Kochese was wearing an orange t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If anyone has any information which could help police locate the children, please call police on 111 and quote file number 230724/9838.