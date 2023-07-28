Mobster who beat man found in bed with mate's ex loses appeal

Haze Taia, a senior member of the Kawerau Mongrel Mob, had been sentenced to five years. (File photo)

A gangster who attacked a man and locked him in a shipping container after finding him in bed with the former partner of his friend, has had his appeal about his prison sentence declined.

Haze Taia, a senior member of the Kawerau Mongrel Mob, had been sentenced to five years behind bars in Tauranga District Court after a jury convicted him of injuring with intent to injure, robbery, threatening to kill, assault with intent to rob, and two charges of kidnapping.

An appeal that this sentence was “manifestly excessive” was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on July 28.

The incident happened in September 2020, when a gang associate of Taia’s, Jacob Paul, found a man, Kaniera Jones, in bed with his ex-girlfriend.

READ MORE:

* Crime and punishment in the general election

* 'Violent incidents' in lead up to gang member Steven Taiatini's death, police say

* High-profile gang member admits assaulting good samaritan



Jones was later picked up in a car driven by Paul’s friend, Taia, who was wearing his local Kawerau Mongrel Mob patch.

Taia drove Jones to another location where a group of five to seven men, wearing Mongrel Mob patches and balaclavas, were waiting.

Taia asked Jones if he knew who he had “f-ing messed with” and did he know “who we are?”

Breakfast Senior Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam says "tough is not enough".

Jones was kicked, punched and struck with a wrench and hammer.

A gun was put to his head and into his mouth, with comments “[w]e should just shoot him”. During pauses in the attack, Jones was asked for his bank account.

Taia then locked Jones in a shipping container for six hours, and threatened to hit him over the head with a spade unless he surrendered his bank details.

Jones was released to go to the ATM, hand over $470, and told to organise a $5000 loan from the bank.

Taia forced him to remain at the property and gave him “mundane” jobs to do, such as fetching takeaways, until Jones fled the following day and contacted police.

Aggravating features of the offending were identified as including actual and threatened violence and weapons, described by the sentencing judge as “an assertion of Mongrel Mob authority over someone who had dared to challenge a member of the gang.”

In the appeal, Taia’s lawyers argued the sentence had not included a discount for Taia’s methamphetamine addiction, and that the starting point had been excessive.

This was rejected by the appeal court of three judges, who noted the impact of methamphetamine on the local Kawerau community, “which is peddled by the local Mongrel Mob”, and did not consider Taia’s dependence on methamphetamine mitigated his conduct.

The judges dismissed the appeal concluding,

“We do not consider the judge erred in his approach to sentencing Taia, nor that the final sentence imposed was manifestly excessive.”