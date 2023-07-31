Young person dead after being struck by train in Mt Maunganui

The train is stopped on the tracks in Mt Maunganui.

A young person has died after being hit by a train in Mt Maunganui, Tauranga.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Hewletts Rd around 2:55pm, police said in a statement.

The train was initially stopped on the tracks, blocking access from the Mount onto Hewletts Rd, with multiple police and emergency services in attendance.

Most of the road in the area have reopened, police said just after 6.30pm, but a small section of Hewlett’s Rd, MacDonald St and Maunganui Rd was still cordoned off.

Police said the death would be referred to the Coroner