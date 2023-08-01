'RIP to our baby girl': Girl on bike dies after being hit by train

A young person died after being hit by a train on July 31 in Mt Maunganui.

Whānau of a girl on a bike who died after being hit by a train are left in shock, as a cycling advocate hit out at the lack of safety barriers on crossings.

Family and friends of the girl, who Stuff understands to from Mt Maunganui, expressed their shock and grief on social media.

“RIP to our baby girl ... Moe mai ra our princess.”

The girl was hit by a freight train on a level crossing in Mt Maunganui, Tauranga at 2.50pm on July 31.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on Hewletts Rd around 2:55pm, police said.

A witness was left “traumatised”, after being close to “what no one wants to see”.

The witness, who Stuff agreed not to name, said they were at the level crossing on a round about in Mt Maunganui as a logging train was passing.

“The train then suddenly came to a halt. Police arrived about 4 minutes later, then an ambulance, all sirens blazing, and they had to bump over the berms to get to the tracks as all the cars were backed up.”

School children were standing watching,

“They were just staring in shock, but then others were jumping over the tracks, even over the train carriages to get across the roundabout to KFC.”

Cycling advocate Shayne Plummer, who has previously spoken out about the dangers to cyclists in Tauranga, said there are a lack of safety barriers on the crossings.

”The absence of safety measures at these crossings is alarming, especially considering school kids frequently use this setup for cycling.”

Plummer blamed the lack of barriers on Kiwi Rail’s requirement for the controlling road authority – Waka Kotahi NZTA for a state highway and Tauranga City Council for other roads – to bear the cost of barriers.

“Both Tauranga City and NZTA are expecting cyclists to use the pedestrian designed footpaths without any protection....as evidenced by today's tragedy.”

Earlier this year 59-year-old Bryan Marris was killed after his bicycle collided with a vehicle in Mt Maunganui. Marris, from Pāpāmoa, was an experienced cyclist, said Plummer.

Bryan Marris died when his bike collided with a vehicle in Mt Maunganui in April.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkia said the train driver in Monday’s incident is being offered support after the “traumatic” event, and is now off work.

“These types of events are deeply traumatic for those involved, and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“In line with our standard practice, our locomotive engineer has been offered counselling and support.

“KiwiRail will also be supporting him with some time away from work.“

Police have appealed to the public appealing for any witnesses who saw the young person riding a bicycle in the area immediately before the incident happened at 2.50pm.

“If you witnessed the incident, or saw a young person riding a bicycle in the area immediately prior to the incident at 2.50pm, please call 105 or make a report online,” a police spokesperson said.