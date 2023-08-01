The mystery of how a long pole appeared in a teacher's driveway has been solved

Tauranga teacher Sophie Hucker came home to find someone had cemented a pole into her driveway

The mystery of how a long pole appeared in a teacher’s driveway has been cleared up as “mistaken address”.

Tauranga teacher Sophie Hucker arrived home last week, shocked to find the pole cemented into her driveway.

“I was pulling in my driveway and saw this pole just in front of the garage. I thought, oh someone got it delivered here by mistake.

“But when I hopped out of my car to move it out of the way, it had been cemented in. I couldn’t move it.”

The hunt for answers gripped a Bay of Plenty community, who desperately wanted to know who left it there.

It turned out to be “a case of mistaken identity/address,” Hucker said on social media on Tuesday.

“Bit funny they were laughing about it after seeing it on the news before they realised it was their bad.”

Hucker said it was “quite the muck up” to put it pole-litely. But they were very apologetic and gave her some bubbles.

It had since been removed, but she did not want to name the company and give them a bad reputation over a mistake.

The pole had since been removed.

Hucker had initially thought it was meant for a car port, but had been delivered to the wrong house. However, the neighbours told her they had not ordered any poles either.

“They were as surprised as me. They thought I was building something. Or maybe it was a basketball pole. I don’t know what else you would do with it.”

Thinking the installer of the strange pole would return, Hucker stuck a note on it when she went to work the next day.

“I didn’t want to return home to more poles, so I left a handwritten note on it asking whoever it was to call me.”

The mystery of the pole had gripped the Bay of Plenty community, who were desperate to know where it came from.

The culprit did not return and inquiries to Tauranga Council did not produce any leads.

“They said it wasn’t anything to do with them. Everyone is very confused.”

After she asked a community board if anyone had misplaced the pole, hundreds of locals became invested, clamouring for updates on who was behind the mystery.

There were suggestions it could be a cell tower, or used for pole dancing.

“It crossed my mind, but it’s rectangular, so I’m thinking [it’s] not the comfiest,” Hucker said.