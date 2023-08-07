A waterfront oasis and a 'Hollywood mansion' worth millions sold 'sight unseen'

Rae Beverley Adlam was ordered to sell her Tauranga property to repay millions taken from businesses she was involved with on behalf of a trust.

Two multi-million dollar Bay of Plenty homes have been snapped up without buyers seeing the properties, after a businesswoman was ordered to sell them to settle a $10m debt from her “improper activities”.

One property was a colonial style Georgian mansion with a fountain and pool in Tauranga which the listing agent described as exuding “Hollywood glamour” in a “prestigious residential enclave”.

The other was a waterfront estate in Pukehina, described as a private beach front oasis surrounded by lush palm trees and set on 2.7 hectares.

Both properties were sold “as is” in auction, without buyers able to view the inside or get builders’ reports, and no guarantees on descriptions of number of bedrooms or garages.

Supplied The waterfront retreat in Pukehina.

Rae Beverley Adlam was ordered to sell the properties on March 1, to bring an end to a 15-year bitter family saga and multiple court hearings in Māori Land Court jurisdiction.

Proceeds of the sales would go to trustees of Savage Papakāinga Land Trust to partly settle the money Adlam owed from syphoning money from geothermal plants on trust-owned land in Kawerau.

Though the court valued the homes at $4m to $5m, the nature of the court ordered sales meant they went for less than their registered values.

The auctions attracted hundreds of inquiries, agents said, from mostly New Zealand buyers.

The Georgian style mansion was snapped up for $1.47m, while the coastal “haven” went for $2.1m.

Supplied Colonial style mansion in Tauranga with "Hollywood glamour".

Adlam was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business in 2008. She was named businesswoman of the year in 1986.

She was the driving force behind the $10.5m Ngati Tuwharetoa (Bay of Plenty) Treaty of Waitangi settlement in 2005, and became the settlement trust's chairperson.

Adlam had been living in the Tauranga house while her son resided in the beach front home in Pukehina. Her lawyers had argued that a sale would leave her “homeless” as a 76-year-old superannuant with limited assets and income.