Brody Caden Irvine, 23, has died following a crash on August 5 (file photo).

A Tauranga man who died in a crash in the Bay of Plenty has been named.

Brody Caden Irvine, 23, died in the crash in Pukehina on SH2 on August 5 just before 11pm.

Two other people were injured in the accident, and transported to hospital.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing, police said.