Missing woman Jude Coxhead 'lovely, bubbly', search under way at waterfall track

Police are searching for 62-year-old Jude Coxhead, who was last seen in Tauranga

Friends of a woman missing for three days, whose car was found at a waterfall with an unknown jacket on it, are appealing for help to bring her home safely.

Tauranga local, Jude Coxhead, 62, has been missing since August 12, say family, when she left her home address.

Her car was found at Wairere Falls car park, near Matamata, next to a popular walking track. An unknown jacket had been placed on her car.

Friends have appealed to the public to help police in the urgent hunt for a couple, who had been pictured next to the vehicle by CCTV.

“Please help if you can, we want Jude home safe,” said her friend.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Jude Coxhead’s car was found in a car park near Wairere falls, Matamata

Another added she was a "sweetie" and "a bubbly lovely person".

Olympic showjumper Lucy Olphert said Coxhead was a family friend.

“Jude was my darling neighbour growing up and is very special to our family. Please spread the awareness so we can try and find her... any help would be appreciated in this trying time.”

Another of Coxhead's worried friends told Stuff Jude was a “strong capable woman with a loving and supportive nature”.

Police said Coxhead’s car was a gold coloured Nissan Tida with the registration FLM444.

“[We would] like to speak to anyone who has been in or around the Wairere Falls carpark between the hours of 6am and 5.30pm on August 13,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.