Missing woman Jude Coxhead: police find couple photographed by car

Police are searching for 62-year-old Jude Coxhead, who was last seen in Tauranga

A couple seen on CCTV near a missing Tauranga woman's car, which was found at a waterfall, have been found and interviewed by police.

Jude Coxhead, 62, hasn’t been seen since August 12, when her family says she left her home.

Her car was found at Wairere Falls car park, near Matamata, next to a popular walking track. An unknown jacket had been placed on her car.

Police had put out an urgent appeal to find the couple who were photographed by CCTV near her car in the car park. On Monday they said the couple had been found and helped police with their inquiries.

There were concerns about Coxhead’s welfare, police said.

Police were joined in the search on Monday by Land Search and Rescue, DOC, fire crews and local iwi.

Friends of Coxhead have appealed to the public to help in the search, describing her as a "sweetie" and "a bubbly lovely person".

“Please help if you can, we want Jude home safe.”

Jude Coxhead's car was found in a car park near Wairere falls, Matamata

Olympic showjumper Lucy Olphert said Coxhead was a family friend.

“Jude was my darling neighbour growing up and is very special to our family. Please spread the awareness so we can try and find her... any help would be appreciated in this trying time.”

Another of Coxhead's worried friends Carol Grace told Stuff Coxhead was a “strong capable woman with a loving and supportive nature”.

Police said Coxhead’s car was a gold coloured Nissan Tida with the registration FLM444.

“[We would] like to speak to anyone who has been in or around the Wairere Falls carpark between the hours of 6am and 5.30pm on August 13,” police said in a statement.