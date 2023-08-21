Work begins to reopen SH35 that left drivers stranded by large landslide and fallen trees

A large slip and fallen trees have closed State Highway 35 between Ōpōtiki and Te Araroa.

Work is underway to reopen SH35 between Ōpōtiki and Te Araroa in the Eastern Bay of Plenty which left travellers stranded overnight after a large landslide and fallen trees blocked the state highway, leaving locals worried about their safety from forestry slash.

Transport agency Waka Kotahi said SH35 remained closed on Monday morning between Beach Rdthe Motu River Bridge, Maraenui to allow for geotechnical assessments to be completed but as of Monday afternoon the green light was given for contractors to clear the debris.

Roger Brady, Waka Kotahi Bay of Plenty transport systems manager, said geotechnical engineers had been on site since early morning “assessing the safety and stability of the road and surrounding the area”.

“We know how important this connection is for residents and businesses in the area, and our crews will be working hard to clear this debris and re-open the road as soon as possible.

“We’re aiming to have the debris cleared and the road re-opened later today, and we will provide a further update as the work on-site continues.”

Parish priest Father Fernando Ladio Alombro missed the slip by just minutes and had to cancel his scheduled mass, and stay overnight in a house of one of the parishioners.

”Heaps of large logs fell in a landslide or logslide, and were covering the road. I had to turn back to Ōpōtiki. I was stranded overnight.”

A local marae at Otuwhare was opened to house any stranded drivers.

Manu Caddie also missed the slip by just minutes.

“We were all very lucky. I think it was the collapse of a skid site where logs are piled up. The slopes are very steep around there.”

Locals had been concerned about the potential for slips in the area given the hills on the side of the road coupled with extreme weather this year, Caddie said.

“Crazy that the companies are allowed to plant, let alone harvest, pines on such steep slopes. Pines are shallow rooting, unsuitable for erosion-prone land.”

Also known as wood slash, forestry slash is the scrap timber, branches and offcuts left behind in when pine plantations are harvested.

Manu Caddie/Stuff The slopes where the slip happened, taken earlier in 2023, show the local forestry slash.

Photographs of the hills on the roadside that Caddie took a few months earlier show the slash that has now fallen to the road.

“Inevitably it has made its way down as gravity, rain, thin soils and steep slopes do what they do.”

Similar pine plantations on erosion prone land caused significant slips and slash in Tairāwhiti, he said.

“We have to start transitioning to permanent indigenous forest – now.”

When Caddie shared a video of the slip to his page about State Highway 35, hundreds of locals were appalled, and worried about the danger of more slash, one saying,

“Further “Russian Roulette” with our lives every time we drive SHW 35 in the rain.”

The impact of forestry slash made headlines after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry (NES-PF) came into effect in May 2018 and set out where and how slash should be stacked to reduce the risk of it ending up in a waterway.

After Cyclone Gabrielle, forestry industry representatives have said practices had changed since 2018 and outcomes would continue to improve.