Quiz team apologises for KKK hoods, as local iwi condemn their actions as 'shocking and disgraceful'

A group dressed in Ku Klux Klan outfits attended a quiz in a community hall in the Western Bay of Plenty on August 19.

The men, dressed in white Ku Klux Klan hoods and carrying a petrol can, attended a quiz night in Kaimai on August 19, and called their team, “Give us a klu”, according to a person at the event.

The evening was held in a Western Bay council community hall and organised by a community group, Kaimai Settlers Committee, to raise money for tables. .

Ku Klux Klan is a clandestine white supremacist organisation in the United States which terrorised, lynched and killed African Americans, Jews and other racial minorities. The KKK are known for carrying burning crosses to intimidate people, and wearing white hoods.

Some close to the event defended it as “a bit of fun”, “a storm in a tea cup”, and that the people were just “rural people”, but locals are outraged that the organising committee did not remove the men from the hall.

The men have now apologised to the committee, who are also urging them to come forward with a public apology, said the quiz organisers’ spokesperson.

“The young guys concerned have apologised ... We have strongly suggested they front with an explanation and apology for their actions.”

The committee defended its decision to not bar the men from attending the event, saying no one protested at the time.

“We as a committee were immediately concerned when the group entered late. We had discussed removing them. However, nobody approached anyone with concerns at the time or throughout the night.”

The Settlers group that ran the quiz has been operative for 100 years, a member said.

SUN MEDIA/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING Iwi representative and consultant, Buddy Mikaere said there was a “racist underbelly” of concern in the city.

Tauranga iwi leader Buddy Mikaere said their actions were “shocking and disgraceful”.

“It’s a sign of the racist underbelly in the city. Look at the Te Pāti Māori election signs, they have been vandalised. The new te reo signs on Mauao were defaced.”

It was concerning that the men did not reveal their identity, nor did people challenge them on the night, he said.

There was a large retirement population in Tauranga which held “fixed views”, he said, but Mikaere was optimistic that young people would transform the city’s image.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Kaimai region in the Western Bay of Plenty is a rural area

Western Bay District Councillor for the Kaimai region, Margaret Murray-Benge said it was “disgraceful.”

“I'm shocked, ashamed and appalled by the disgraceful behaviour at the Kaimai Community Hall. The KKK movement was a terrible blight on US history and has absolutely no place in New Zealand, even in jest.”

A Western Bay District Council spokesperson declined a request by Stuff to give its view on the incident.

“All community halls in our rohe are owned and operated by local hall committees. Council just owns the land, we won’t be providing any comment on this event.”

