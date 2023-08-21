Chopper the dog put down after savaging vet, court erupts in protest after judge's order

Dog owner Helen Fraser learned the fate of her rottweiler, Chopper, in Tauranga District Court on Monday, August 21.

A dog that bit a vet’s arm, leaving her with permanent scarring, has been put to death following a court order.

The rottweiler dog, called Chopper, bit veterinarian Dr Liza Schneider during an appointment to discuss the dog’s de-sexing in October 2021, gripping her arm with its teeth, leaving flesh hanging from Schneider’s arm, causing nerve damage and permanent scarring.

Helen Fraser, who owns Chopper, appeared in Tauranga District Court on Monday to hear the judge’s decision following the Tauranga City Council’s successful appeal against Fraser after charging her with owning a dog causing injury.

A tense audience packed the courtroom, with Chopper’s supporters on one side, and supporters of the vet and council on the other.

A Tauranga District Court judge ordered on Monday that Chopper be destroyed under s58 of the Dog Control Act 1996.

Fraser’s son, who had run a community campaign, Free Chopper, had flown in from Australia with costs covered by supporter donations. Protesters outside court held signs and wore Free Chopper clothes.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment or a $20,000 fine and the court must order destruction of the dog.

Judge Cameron made an order in his judgment read out in court on Monday “for the destruction of the dog Chopper”, under s58 of the Dog Control Act 1996. He also convicted Fraser of being the owner of a dog that attacked and seriously injured a person.

Hearing the decision, Chopper’s supporters shouted “no”, swore at the judge and were ordered to leave. Fraser remained silent but put her head in her hands.

Chopper's supporters outside the Tauranga District Court on Monday after learning that the dog must be destroyed.

Outside court, Fraser’s son, Ryan Tarawhiti-Brown, said his mother was “broken” at the decision, and he was in shock.

“She’s devastated. She sleeps with Chopper every night. When we left this morning he was snoring happily, not knowing what was going on. We were really expecting a different outcome. Thousands has been spent on Chopper’s rehabilitation and training. Our family are exhausted.”

The dog was put down later on Monday afternoon, with supporters sharing video of it on social media.

The council’s initial prosecution failed in July 2022 and, at that time, Chopper was released from an eight-month stint in the council pound, which supporters had criticised as “inhumane”.

Tauranga City Council then won an appeal in the High Court, on April 4, 2023.

If Fraser could demonstrate “exceptional circumstances” following the appeal, the court might not rule that Chopper be put down.

Dog owners descended on Tauranga District Court in June for the dangerous dog case involving Chopper (video first published in June, 2022).

However, Judge Cameron ruled on Monday that there were no exceptional circumstances of the attack, and declined Fraser’s request for a discharge without conviction.

He commented on what he said was a lack of remorse by Fraser, and that she had been complicit in a social media campaign in which people had attacked the vet and council members.

He ordered that reparation costs of $2894 be paid, significantly below the requested $100,000 for covering the vet’s medical bills, lost income and emotional harm.

New Zealand Veterinary Association chief executive officer Kevin Bryant welcomed the judge's decision.

“We believe today’s court decision was the right one. There are, however, no winners in this case, and it has been a long and very difficult experience for everyone involved.”