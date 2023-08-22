Health and safety worker wins $33k after being sacked over Covid rules

A Bay of Plenty man was unfairly dismissed for what the company said was serious misconduct, the ERA ruled (file photo).

The employer of a long-serving factory health and safety representative must pay him $33,250 after unfairly firing him for his job over its Covid-19 policies, the Employment Relations Authority has ruled.

Rotorua company Damar Industries, a manufacturer and supplier of chemical products, dismissed employee Jonathan Collier in January 2022 for what it said were breaches of the company’s code of conduct.

Collier, who had worked for the company for 11 years, was well regarded, a health and safety representative and fire warden, and lined up for a leadership role, the ERA decision released in August said.

After being fired, he argued that the company had unfairly disadvantaged him over its Covid-19 safety policies.

In December 2021, the company had implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for employees, after consulting with staff.

Collier was one of six employees of 130 who did not support the proposal. Collier said that he did not think the company’s assessment had accurately measured the risk of catching Covid in the workplace given existing measures including social distancing, masks and work bubbles.

Collier also opposed mandatory vaccination based on his personal belief that it could harm his health, and concerns about the Pfizer vaccination.

He claimed relatives had experienced a reaction to the vaccination.

The company advised him that without a first vaccination, his employment would be terminated.

Collier had his vaccination, although he was ‘not happy about it at all’ but he had a family to support, and said he couldn’t afford to lose his job, the ERA decision said.

He was then given conditions to comply with about his second vaccination, and social distancing at work.

In January 2022, he was told he had breached policy by sitting too close to a colleague in the staff room, and not wearing a mask, then the following day sitting too close to colleagues at a table outside when having lunch.

After two brief meeting about the incidents, which the employment authority considered were not enough reasonable notice – one at just three hours notice – he was dismissed for serious misconduct.

The Employment Authority agreed that Collier’s dismissal had not been justified by the company in its decision released on August 10.

It acknowledged that Collier should have clarified his understanding of the distancing rules when they were given to him.

The authority also agreed that Damar acted without justification and to the disadvantage of Collier, when it implemented mandatory vaccination following a risk assessment which was considered flawed.

The company has been ordered to pay $33,250 to Collier, comprising $21,850 compensation and $11,400 as lost wages.