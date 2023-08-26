Homeowners oppose street name chosen by iwi, saying the 17-letter name is too long

Dianne and Darrin Hawkes at the housing development which needs a name.

A 17-letter name, the traditional Māori name for the location, has been rejected by Bay of Plenty residents for being too long, leaving it a street with no name.

Papakangahorohoro Road was proposed as the name of a development of new houses at Bunyan Rd, Whakatāne, after the Whakatāne District Council consulted with local iwi.

The name – meaning “to move swiftly in battle formation like the crab” – was chosen by Ngāti Awa cultural adviser Pouroto Ngaropō, because the houses were on land where chief Taiwhakaea trained his warriors in defence tactics and battle formations.

“Papakangahorohoro” is the traditional Māori name for the area and it was appropriate as the iwi’s ancestral chief held the mana over the land, Ngaropō said.

Residents, represented by Dianne Hawkes who developed the subdivision with husband Darrin, said the proposed name was “impractical, being too long and difficult to communicate”, to the likes of emergency services or having to relay the address.

Hawkes had originally requested the name Acacia Avenue, but council rejected that on the grounds the road did not meet the criteria for an avenue, which had to be a broad, tree-lined road.

Under the council’s Road Naming and Property Addressing Policy, the subdivision developer has the responsibility to suggest appropriate names for roads, but consultation with relevant iwi is required.

Long names are not unusual in Aotearoa which has one of the longest place names in the world, Taumatawhakatangi­hangakoauauotamatea­turipukakapikimaunga­horonukupokaiwhen­uakitanatahu, in Hawke’s Bay.

Streets in Wellington and in Hamilton have previously been changed from European colonial names in favour of traditional te reo Māori names.

In a meeting on August 18, council put forward the motion for approval of the road name “Papakangahorohoro Road”. Council staff wanted to proceed given the area had “huge cultural significance” to Ngati Awa. The motion was supported by mayor Victor Luca.

Iwi wanted to go ahead with Papakangahorohoro Road, and Ngaropō said it was the correct name, and further described its origin and historical significance.

“We acknowledge this area as one of Ngāti Awa’s many significant sites which uniquely identifies the tribe,” he told Stuff.

The name was important to reflect ancestral links to the past, present and the future, Ngaropō said.

Acacia remained the preferred name for the residents, said Hawkes, who presented council with a letter signed by residents saying that they “strongly object” to the proposed name and didn’t want a decision “against our wishes”.

Given objections to the name, it was decided council staff would facilitate a hui between Hawkes and the local hapū and iwi.

Paul Warbrick, the council’s kaihautū for strategic Māori partnerships, would organise the meeting.

Ngāti Awa was unavailable to comment.