Schoolgirl bashed, left dripping in blood after alleged bus stop attack

A 13-year-old Rotorua school girl was bashed at the bus stop by a teenager, and surrounded by a group.

A Bay of Plenty school girl was left dripping in blood, injured and traumatised after an alleged beating by teenagers while waiting for a bus.

“It breaks my heart to know that our babies aren’t safe to wait for the bus home,” said the mother of the 13-year-old girl, Tashita Morey.

The alleged incident happened this week at the bus stop on Haupapa Street, Rotorua, outside Rotorua Library in the town centre.

The girl was waiting to catch a bus home when she was approached, then beaten by an older teenager, surrounded by others, Morey said.

The person responsible and the group they were with were not known to the girl, and she has no idea why they did it, Morey said.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare when your babies are hurt. It’s horrible as working parents it’s our only means of transportation to home from school.”

Stuff Tashita Morey said her daugher was left bruised and injured, and was traumatised by the attack

The family reported the incident at the police station where her injuries were documented.

Rotorua police inspector Phil Gillbanks said police had identified the attacker who had been referred to the youth judice system.

“We are supporting the victim and their whānau, and the other person has been referred to the youth services process.”

Police were aware of incidents in the area around the bus stop, he said, and recognised it was a busy spot, particularly during after school and commuter periods.

“We are actively working with our community partners to ensure the area remains safe and any anti-social behaviour avoided.”

Gillbanks encouraged people in the community to report any incidents to police by calling 111 if it was happening in front of them.

While her daughter is sore and bruised, it is the mental trauma which will take time, said Morey, who was keeping her daughter off school so she could prepare her to feel safe again.

The community was horrified by the incident and supportive, said Morey, who had been asked by people how they could help with the girl’s care. A fundraiser page has been set up to help her and her family.