21-year-old woman charged with murder after man died in Tauranga

Police outside the Aaron Pl property in Tauranga on Friday morning.

Police have launched a homicide investigation in Tauranga after the death of a man on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a house on Aaron Pl in Brookfield, Tauranga, at 10.52pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Varnam said.

The man had already died when police arrived.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

Varnam said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

Annemarie Quill/Stuff Officers were first called to the house at 10.52pm on Thursday.

A scene guard remained in place at the address, but police said they were unable to comment further as this matter was now before the court.

The brother and best friend of the victim were outside the house on Friday morning.

They were upset and in shock and being comforted by police.

The brother said they were unable to go in the house, but that his brother was still inside.