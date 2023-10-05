Te reo translations on Tauranga bins targetted by racist vandalism

Tauranga City Council staff are cleaning more than 40 vandalised rubbish bins across the city.

Dozens of rubbish bins across Tauranga have been vandalised, with te reo translations painted over.

It could cost $5000 to remove the paint plastered across the 40-odd bins, including at Kulim Park, Pilot Bay and Marine Parade, the council said.

“This is not who we are, or who we want to be, and is a sad reflection on a small section of our community,” Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley said.

She said the council reported the vandalism to police because racist behaviour in council spaces would not be tolerated.

“Our message to those who are responsible for this silly and misguided vandalism is that it’s totally unacceptable and we invite them to reflect upon the cost and hurt they are inflicting.

“Te Reo Māori is an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand and anyone who chooses to detract from the increasingly important role it plays in our everyday language is detracting from our heritage.”

She said Tauranga City Council staff were “swiftly” cleaning the affected bins to ensure Te Reo Māori visibility in the city.

Staff estimated it could cost between $3,500 and $5,000 to clean up the damage.