'Kind-hearted, generous' neighbour drives neighbours to doctors and hospital

We’re looking for the nicest neighbours in town. Nominate someone in your hood, and your special neighbour could feature on Stuff and Neighbourly as an inspiration to us all. Plus, you’ll both receive a $25 Prezzy card. A Nice Neighbour is someone who has helped to make a difference in your life, or the lives of others. Nominate your Nice Neighbour here.

This week’s Nice Neighbour is Maureen Stilt from Katikati. She was nominated by Brian Harris.

Stilt has been Harris’ neighbour for about three years. He said she was a kind-hearted, generous person who cared very much.

She and her husband, Colin, helped with a number of things.

They took Harris’ wife, Rhonda, home from the hospital after she spent the night there.

Maureen had also taken Rhonda to the doctors when she wasn't able to drive herself. They had also both taken turns giving Harris rides to and from work when it rained.

Go to Neighbourly to nominate a Nice Neighbour you know.