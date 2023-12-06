Man in court jumps dock, tries to escape police by jumping in Tauranga harbour

A man escaped court and embarked on a wild police chase that ended up in the middle of the Tauranga harbour.

A man who jumped the dock and escaped court made a desperate Jason-Bourne-like quest for freedom, swimming across the Tauranga harbour chased by police who were hot on his tail with dogs and cars – but no boat.

A 40-year-old man who was appearing in Tauranga District court on December 6 escaped the dock and courtroom in the afternoon.

He left the courthouse and crossed the busy road to Tauranga Domain, a large grassy park, usually home to festivals like Bay Dreams and One Love.

Running the length of the huge domain, he got through a metal fence at the end, where homeless people had set up a campsite with tents.

Chased by police and police dogs, he went into wild bush behind the domain, which drops into a steep cliff covered in trees.

The man made it to the bottom of the cliff which leads to the Waikareao Estuary, and leapt into the water.

He then swam at least 1km into the harbour, which is flanked by the coast of central Tauranga and eventually leads to the ocean.

Although the estuary is looped by a popular 9km walking track, police in cars had to speed along a central Tauranga highway to the edge of the harbour amid busy traffic.

Eventually, a police car on Takitimu Drive spotted the man in the middle of the harbour, did a spectacular speedy U-turn, and was soon joined by other police cars, the police dog unit and a police van.

By this time, the man appeared to be swimming towards an island in the middle of the harbour, which has no inhabitants, but is a sacred burial ground.

He then suddenly stopped swimming, seemingly tired. To reach him, police on the road would also have to jump in the water and swim a long distance. A watching Stuff reporter said they seemed to be considering this, but then suddenly the man seemed to give up his Jason Bourne-like quest for freedom.

As the estuary is tidal, near the island or shore the water is not deep, and the man was able to stand up. He stood for about five minutes before swimming off again away from the shore where police were watching him.

Seemingly tiring, with the opposite shore still some distance away, the man stood up again, and after five more minutes, sheepishly waded back to Tauranga the way he had swum.

He was welcomed back to shore by a crowd of police and puzzled onlookers. A police van and plain clothes police car joined the melee and the wet escapee was whisked back to Tauranga police station.

Police later confirmed to Stuff that the 40-year-old man was arrested by police, and is due to reappear in Tauranga District Court on his active charges, which police said were family-harm related, on December 20.

Any decisions on possible further charges have not yet been made, police said in a statement.