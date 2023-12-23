Parking officer 'painted as the villain', says the fines are there for a reason

A car parking security camera image from a Parking Services client showing a person in the moments before the camera was destroyed.

The owner of a car parking business says, given he doles out fines for a living, he knows he’s not going to be Mr Popular.

“There is definitely something about a parking ticket that makes people see red,” Parking Services owner Jake Thomas said.

“No one likes getting a ticket and no one is ever going to like getting it, and I think it takes a certain sort of person to run a business like mine.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating to be painted as the villain, but I know what I am doing, I know I get flak, but I'm the sort of person that doesn't really care what other people think of me. I’m happy in myself and what I am doing is OK.”

Thomas has been the target of abuse online, threats and his monitoring cameras have been smashed.

“I’m not on Facebook or anything and I don’t care what they are saying – I can look after myself, I’m a boxer. But it does bother me if my family are brought into comments because that is unfair, and they should be left out of it.”

Thomas says the fines are there for a reason.

“People seem to think that parking fines are something outrageous, but think of it like this: If someone parked every day in your driveway, you would be mad right?

“Well this is what businesses are facing each day. They are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars because when their clients or employees come to park in delegated parks and there are other cars there, it’s bad for business.”

Supplied A truck and trailer blocking parks owned by a private business monitored by Parking Services.

Thomas says he gets “all sorts of excuses” from people trying to get out of fines.

“They’ll lie and say they were only there a short while, but the camera says otherwise,” he said.

“We get about three or four people saying they have cancer every day. I'm dying and got this and that.

“I’ve had two or three-page letters from people telling me their excuses, but it’s simple, the sign says, ‘don’t park there, or you will be fined’.”

The private parking enforcement company, Parking Services, is the privatised, high-tech version of a council parking warden. The company is contracted by businesses free of charge throughout New Zealand to monitor private parking spaces.

In the last months, Parking Services became the talk of Tauranga, when people started receiving fines for $95 for parking.

Some questioned whether the letters were a scam – they had never heard of Parking Services.

Others, who had ignored the letters, were gobsmacked when penalties of $75 a week were added to the original fine, boosting their debt into hundreds of dollars.

Supplied An image of a Parking Services sign displayed at some of its locations.

Thomas believed the penalties were fair. People had 21 days to pay the initial fine of $95. A reminder notice gave a further 7 days to pay. After that, $75 was added each week.

If there was still no payment, the debt was referred to a debt collection agency, at which point 25% of the amount outstanding is added on, plus 2.5% per month.

People who contacted Stuff after the Tauranga article said their fines had mushroomed into the hundreds. One man who took his complaint to the Disputes Tribunal, and failed, ended up using lawyers to settle out of court, and said it cost him $4000.

Where mistakes were made with the issuing of infringement notices, Parking Services would cancel them, as it did for Pete Wise in Tauranga.

What clients say about Parking Services

Protecting parking spaces should be seen as protecting business assets, Thomas said.

“I have clients who are happy with our services, and the revenue we’ve saved, but unfortunately they’ve also been a target – not just online but two clients recently had cameras smashed.

“An Auckland business client for example has his own parks next to a bakery. Despite the signs, people parked to get a coffee or a burger prevent his own clients from parking when they come to meetings.

“It does affect his business, because people will not choose to use his services if they can’t park outside, and have to go hunting for a park. It costs him a lot financially for the parks he pays for, but he cannot use because others are using [them].”

Tony Wall/Stuff The Legion of Frontiersmen hall in Tauranga.

Val Baker, president of the Legion of Frontiersmen, which leases a community hall on council-owned land, contracts Parking Services to manage the parks around the hall, and has no qualms about people being fined.

“I totally agree with Jake’s stance, that if warned, and you still park, then you deserve a fine,” Baker said.

“There are signs around, and you can see them at night, but people still park there. I dislike that sort of entitlement.

“They feel they have the right to park on land which someone else is paying for. My rates and lease include the land around the hall and the parks, so I am paying for those parks.”

Baker supported Parking Services’ fines and payments structure.

“It is not up to me to tell him how to run his business. I contracted him to sort out our parking issues, and he’s done it really well,” Baker said.

“If you put your head in the sand and don’t pay, then yes you are going to end up with a very big debt. It’s about taking responsibility.

“I don’t believe people who say they didn’t see the signs. Or that the hall was closed. Irrelevant. It’s not your land, you have no more right to park there than in my driveway. So just pay the fine and stop moaning.”

Val Baker, centre, and other Frontiersmen, outside their Tauranga hall.

While parking is an emotive issue, there is a parking rule that most would agree on – not to park in disabled parks unless you have the right to.

“I am passionate about this issue because I have disabled people close to me, so I understand the challenges they face,” Thomas said.

“I then got together with Claire Dale who started a petition endorsed by police and as a human right to make disabled car parks more enforceable.

“I have developed a specialised app called Park Boss by Parking Services, different to the one used on private property by parking services. This app has been specially developed for councils to work under the land transport framework.”

This could make all disabled council car parks self-manageable for those who need to park in them, he said.