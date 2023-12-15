Search under way for man who got into trouble in the water at Ocean Beach, Hastings

Hawke’s Bay Surf Club and the Hawke’s Bay Coastguard are helping search for the man. (File photo)

A search is under way for a man who was in trouble in the water at Ocean Beach in Hastings.

The man was seen in trouble around 3pm on Friday, with a police spokesperson noting he was last seen about 300m north of where he entered the water.

Volunteers were walking the beach looking for the man while Hawke’s Bay Surf Club and the Hawke’s Bay Coastguard were also searching with police.

“A helicopter has also been deployed to assist,” the spokesperson said.

The search for the man was expected to continue until sunset.