The days of free parking could be numbered for Porirua

JARED NICOLL/STUFF The council is proposing cutting back 90-minute free parking in the central city, such as here at Cobham Court, to 30 minutes then $1 per half hour after up to 90 minutes.

A proposal to cut back free parking in Porirua and introduce meters through the central city has been met with criticism that it will drive away shoppers.

While much of the CBD currently enjoys 90 minutes of free parking, the city's council has proposed cutting this to 30 minutes then charging $1 for each half hour up to a maximum of 90 minutes.

The goal is to help more people access busy places such as Cobham Court, Hartham Place South and Hagley St, while bringing in about $671,000 a year.

STUFF The cost of expanding paid-parking through central Porirua could be about $200,000 over the next couple of years. (File photo)

The changes, which would be phased in later this year to 2021, would roughly cost $207,000 to setup.

John Kirk-Anderson/STUFF Early estimates show Porirua City could make about $650,000 a year by expanding paid-parking through the central city. (file photo)

But the idea's been met with early criticism from residents who believe it will drive away shoppers.

Porirua Chamber of Commerce director Tracy Johnson said free parking set Porirua apart from other cities in the region and local businesses benefited from that.

"Chamber members in retail are facing serious challenges and it's important to support them. Paid parking would further hinder growth.

"We don't want to change a unique shopping benefit to Porirua City."

Lianne Davies from Whitby said it would be a "negative move".

"People come from outside the area because of free parking - we will lose those people and we will lose usual parkers as well.

"The supermarkets will have extra cars in their free parks to enable people to do their other shopping elsewhere."

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana said the central city was reaching a point where demand for parking was at a premium.

"At some point in every city's growth, paid parking becomes part of a city. We are asking: Is that time now?

"We don't want to stop people coming into the city, but there's a point where people have to consider parking as part of the many things we do to control the availability of services."

He emphasised that parking would still be free for that first half hour.

The proposal also includes an idea for more all-day parking at places such as Lydney Place South to provide more options for workers.

The parking revenue would see the city's proposed average rates increase dip 0.25 per cent to 5.25 per cent.

The council wants feedback on the proposal, which is in its public consultation document for the 2018-2038 Long-Term Plan, by April 23.

