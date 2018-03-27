Woods tells oil industry to start preparing for the phase out of oil

Protesters bang the windows and walls of the TSB Arena in Wellington to disrupt the oil and gas conference inside.

Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has refused to give details of whether the Government will offer more oil exploration permits, as she delivered a speech heavily focused on life after petroleum.

In the keynote speech to the New Zealand Petroleum Conference in Wellington on Tuesday, the MP for Wigram told delegates that officials had been instructed to begin a transition planning role.

"In our view there are two choices, bury our head in the sand and assume the transition will take care of itself, or be responsible and make plans now for our future," Woods said.

JOSPEH JOHNSON/STUFF Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said an announcement on the future of block offers will be made in the coming weeks.

"We will bring industry, the workforce and government together to develop a plan."

Having lived through the reforms of the 1980s, the Government wanted to ensure the transition away from oil did not hurt the regions, Woods said.

HAMISH RUTHERFORD/STUFF Flanked by Energy Minister Megan Woods and Climate Change Minister James Shaw, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern takes the unusual step of personally receiving a petition calling for an end of oil exploration in New Zealand.

"In order to avoid shocks and disruptions as we undergo these structural adjustments, it is imperative that we have robust across-government transition planning that is well connected to industry and workforce."

Woods repeated the Government's stance was that existing contracts would be honoured, and even stressed that gas may have a role in electricity generation beyond 2035 if the frailties of New Zealand's generation are exposed by a lack of rain.

"This Government is well aware of the huge importance of peaking to ensure security of electricity supply," Woods said.

"That's why our commitment around the pathway to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2035 contains the phrase in a normal hydrological year."

Woods refused to say whether or not there would be another block offer in 2018 or beyond, the method used to offer permits to the industry in recent years.

Although its rhetoric appears to be signalling an end to exploration, Woods and other have insisted no decision has been made.

The future of the industry has been thrown into the spotlight since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern personally received a petition from Greenpeace in March 19, which called for the end of oil exploration. Ardern said the Government was "actively considering" the issue.

Woods has said an announcement on the subject will be made in the coming weeks.

Cameron Madgwick, chief executive of industry lobby group Pepanz said Woods had given delegates "real clarity" that no decision had been made on whether new exploration permits would be offered.

National leader Simon Bridges said he would not be surprised if there was no block offer in 2018, but that was "a world away" from an end to exploration.

"I don't think the Government will do that. I think what they will do is be all things to all people, to send one message to Greenpeace as the Prime Minister did the other day and then another thing to business audiences."

